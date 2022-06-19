Mahitahi, a Year 3 class at Te Mata School, has planted 400 native plants in their local park.
As part of their term two inquiry topic, the mahitahi class looked at ways to show kaitiakitanga in the Community.
Kaitiakitanga means guardianship and protection and is a way of managing and looking after the environment.
The class often uses Guthrie Park for various school activities, as it's close to Te Mata School.
Together the 42 students and two teachers decided that Guthrie Park was an area they could try to improve for the community.
Petra Cawood, one of the two mahitahi teachers, discussed meaningful ways the class could help the community.
The children decided as there was now a bridge connecting Romanes Park and Guthrie Park and more people walking in the area, the stream's banks needed some development.
In the kids' words, the banks looked "ugly".
The class understood they needed support and permission from the Hastings District Council and the Hawke's Bay Regional Council.
Each child in the class wrote their ideas to the two councils, which included beautifying the area, encouraging birdlife, and stopping their soccer balls from rolling into the stream.
The children were excited to hear back from Ben Hunt at the district council and Sally Chandler from the regional council, who supported their ideas, Cawood said.
The district council supplied the native plants - flaxes, kakabeck, kowhai, manuka, and hebes.
Chucking on their gumboots, rain jackets and warm clothes the 7 and 8-year-olds gathered on Friday to plant more than 400 natives with their teachers, while members of two councils came together to plant another 400 natives.