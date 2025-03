Emergency services at the scene. Photo / NZME

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at a chemical spill incident at a transfer station in Haumoana, near Hastings.

Five fire trucks were on the scene at Blackbridge Transfer Station on Thursday morning.

Emergency services received the call about the incident just after 10am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were attending an incident involving a “spilt chemical” at the transfer station.

An ambulance and police vehicle were also visible at the scene.