Seonwang Kim is the new head chef at Mangapapa Hotel. Photo / Warren Buckland

Seonwang Kim is the new head chef at Mangapapa Hotel. Photo / Warren Buckland

Seonwang Kim loves picking produce from the garden and taking it straight into his kitchen at Mangapapa Hotel.

The head chef says Hawke's Bay has some of the best produce he has worked with.

"I feel lucky that I can use produce from our extensive garden and greenhouse, honey from our hives and fruits from our orchards," he said.

"We always use as much local produce as we can and cook seasonal food."

From South Korea, Seonwang Kim, known as Kim, took over the tools at Mangapapa Hotel's kitchen in April.

He has been in New Zealand since 2011 and has worked at some top Australian and New Zealand restaurants honing his skills.

In his most recent role, Sage Restaurant was voted the best restaurant in Northland in 2021.

"My wife got a job in Hawke's Bay so I was looking for work. I really like living and working in Hawke's Bay."

He says he makes his own style of Western and Asian food, plus Korean, Japanese and New Zealand.

"I'm always practising and enjoy plating up."

Kim says fish is his favourite food to cook.

"Fresh kingfish is one of my favourite dishes to make. I love to cook fish and eat it and go fishing," he laughed.

Mangapapa Hotel general manager Michael Coutts says they have had some amazing feedback about Kim's food.

"He has created a family-style service which has been hugely popular. It's designed so that families or large groups can share platters rather than being served a single plate.

"They might choose for example a lamb rack and salads. Then everyone helps themselves. It's less formal and allows guests to mingle and chat," Michael said.

"The comments from diners have been 'wow, that is out of this world," "sensational, how did the chef get the meat so tender".

"It's a bit like hosting your own dinner party but someone has done all the work for you."

Michael says Kim brings a great deal of diversity to their kitchen with beautiful food flavours.

"I think his knowledge and food technique is excellent. He is a fabulous protein cook and that is reflected on the plate. His meat is so tender.

"He is very talented when it comes to plating. Kim is passionate about searching for local suppliers and coaching his team on improving their techniques by leading the way.

"He uses the garden particularly well, planting and planning ahead for speciality dishes."

Mangapapa also offers a breakfast menu which is open to the public, high tea, and a lunch and dinner menu.

They believe that rather than offer a huge menu it is better to put their care and attention into making the dishes they offer the very best.

Mangapapa Hotel is a stunning place to visit for a meal or a staycation.

"We have been very busy with locals coming to stay. It's really encouraging because it means the community think we are doing a good job and looking after them really well."