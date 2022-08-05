The Bay City Cheerleaders Senior Elite team with their coach Christine Crowe and the trophy. Photo / Eva Bradley

The young ladies who make up the Bay City Cheerleaders Senior Elite team are no strangers to knockbacks.

However, they don't let things like sickness, limited practice, and last minute changes to their team upset them.

Instead they supported each other and used their skills, determination and resilience to pull off the first championship win for their club.

Bay City Cheerleaders gym owner and team coach Christine Crowe said she was so proud of this "talented tight bunch of young ladies".

"We went to Wellington to the United Cheer and Dance competition two weeks ago not expecting to win," Christine said.

"We hadn't even managed a full training session and had to rearrange the team at the last minute because of Covid. It was also their first competition in months.

"I said to the girls 'it doesn't matter about winning, just have a good time'."

"They got up on that stage and gave it their all. They performed really well, even I cried when they came off stage."

The girls, ranging in age from 12 years to 17 years, won their division and were "shocked and thrilled" to be crowned the Grand Champions, the highest accolade in a cheer competition.

"These girls have heart and determination. They were just outstanding. Their 2 minute 30 routine was fast, explosive and exciting with 144 beats per minute. It had spectators on the edge of their seat. It was just non stop action."

Christine has been involved with cheerleading for 22 years, since her daughter started in the US.

"When we moved here cheer wasn't really big in New Zealand. I started this gym and here I am 12 years later coaching five teams," Christine said.

The Bay City Cheerleaders Senior Elite team celebrate their win. Photo / Eva Bradley

"The athletes at Bay City Cheerleaders gym range in age from four years to 18 years. You don't need to have any particular skills to start."

Christine says cheerleading skills cross over with junior acrobatics. "You learn to dance, lift, toss, catch and be flexible.

"So you lift like a bodybuilder, have the endurance of a runner and the flexibility and grace of a dancer."

The team has also won a bid to compete in Hawaii in the Global Games in May 2023.

"This is such an amazing opportunity for these girls. They will be representing New Zealand, it's a great experience and will look good on their resume when they seek work opportunities later in life.

"We are hoping to get some support from the community - perhaps some sponsors, and we have a lot of fundraising to do to get these girls there. We would be really grateful for any help."

Christine says she is so happy for the girls. "I'm so proud of them and can't wait to see how the rest of the season goes."

• If you would like to help or would like more information email info@baycitycheerleaders.co.nz