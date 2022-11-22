This year's HB Today Christmas Cheer Appeal will be asking for donations for the region's food banks. Photo / NZME

I have some cheerful news.

This year’s HB Today Christmas Cheer Appeal is going to be a little bit different.

The Christmas Cheer Appeal began more than 35 years ago at the Daily Telegraph and thanks to the amazing people in this community have raised thousands of dollars and also provided thousands of gifts to children over the years

For the 2022 appeal, we are asking our generous and amazing community to drop off donations at our offices for the region’s food banks.

We know that gifts for the little people are still important so hopefully here’s a way we can help ease the financial burden so Christmas gifts are not off the shopping list.

We can all agree that the price of food is just out of control. I cringe every time I think about going to the supermarket.

Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke's Bay Today. Photo / Warren Buckland

Families and pensioners are the hardest hit I think. It’s impossible to pull another $10 out of a wallet already stretched to the limit.

After people have stripped back what little luxuries they were able to afford, and perhaps changed to cheaper brands, they then have to decide what not to buy this week that will allow them to hopefully get by until the next payday.

More and more people are turning to food banks so with the need so high, we wanted to offer the community a chance to help. You don’t have to give heaps. A can of tomatoes, a packet of noodles - it all helps and will be gratefully accepted.

Captain Veronica Rivett from the Salvation Army in Hastings was thrilled with the news,

“The need is huge and we have been trying to think of extra avenues to help out so this is wonderful news,” Veronica said.

She said while the need for basics such as breakfast and lunch food was high they would gratefully accept treats for families at this time of the year.

“It’s nice to be able to add some joy with a few luxuries so it feels like Christmas for them.”

Think chocolates, biscuits, perhaps some Christmas cake, pavlova. There are plenty of options to bring a little Christmas Cheer to those in need.

Veronica said they have been overwhelmed by the support the community offers them.

“Thank you all for your support.”

We do live in a wonderfully generous community that has shown its goodwill time and time again during the year when people have found themselves in need of help.

The appeal starts on Friday with all details in that morning’s paper. Goods can be dropped off at the Hastings, Napier and Central Hawke’s Bay offices and will be given to their local food banks.



















