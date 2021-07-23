Cheeky brothers build business from bottom up

John Scott (far right), 34, and Chris, 31, next to him. Their father Paul is in the middle and brothers Tom to his left, 29, and Dan (far left), 36. Photos / Supplied

Toilet habits is not a subject one likes to discuss.

Most people consider it a private matter and are too embarrassed to talk about it.

However, Hawke's Bay brothers Chris and John Scott have no such qualms. They have taken a cheeky approach and it's been a huge hit.

Their new business Cheeky Clean produces a toilet paper spray which allows you to wipe with confidence.

"No more mess, no more chaffing and no more flushing wet wipes down the toilet, clogging up drains," Chris said.

"When you think about it we don't clean anything else with something that's dry. Cheeky Clean is a light mist that you spray on your toilet paper, enabling you to clean up much more efficiently," Chris said.

"It's basically a natural alternative to wet wipes.

Cheeky Clean Toilet Paper spray.

"It was after a bad experience I thought to myself there must be a better way. What if toilet paper was moist. I picked up the phone and called my mum, who laughed and told me to get my mind out of the toilet and get back to work.

"That's when I decided to call my brother John. I told him I had an idea and the planning began."

John contacted his friend Joel Murphy who is in the soap business and with him on board Chris' idea slowly became a reality.

"At first we thought of making something moist on a toilet roll but then decided that idea was disgusting. So we settled on a spray."

Chris says he knows it was a weird idea but two years on that weird idea has become hugely popular.

They trialled many combinations of mists before finally hitting the perfect match — lemon, tea-tree, aloe vera, chamomile … "a pocket-sized bottle of bottom bliss".

"It's a sensitive area we are talking about so we made sure there were no nasties in our product."

Cheeky Clean is made at Shieling Laboratories. "They are awesome and really flexible," Chris said.

At first, he says, people were a little hesitant about trying it but once they had they were amazed.

They sold out of stock very quickly but have now stocked up again.

The brothers are from a family of four boys.

Chris works for Electric Kiwi who he says have been really supportive.

They are planning on making a travel size spray so you can pop it in your bag.

It will be interesting to see what they come up with next.

For more info cheekyclean.co.nz.