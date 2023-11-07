Oruawharo Homestead put on a food and wine pairing tour in conjunction with Ash Ridge Wines and Junction Wines.

Central Hawke’s Bay has received a welcome economic and morale boost post-Cyclone Gabrielle with its famous Spring Fling attracting a record number of sold-out events this year.

This year’s festival, which started with the Spring Market in Waipukurau on September 2 and finished with the Picnic in the Peonies on Sunday, offered the most events in Spring Fling history with 20 functions available for festival-goers.

The 2023 Spring Fling wrapped up last weekend with Picnic in the Peonies.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker said the influx of people into the district directly benefits local businesses, accommodation providers, retailers and organisations that have felt impacts over the past few years from the Covid pandemic and weather events.

“After what felt like a never-ending run of excessive rain, the district was well and truly ready to welcome visitors back to Central Hawke’s Bay,” she said.

”The Spring Fling has been a wonderful opportunity to get outdoors, enjoy some sunshine, and celebrate our district. The event helps to create wider benefits for our local businesses as people stop and shop and enjoy what our district has to offer. We’re looking forward to welcoming more visitors this summer.”

There were 1500 tickets available to an array of events, including the Homestead Tours, the Bon Vivant, a taste sensation at Wallingford, and the ever-popular Taniwha Daffodils, which opened the gates to hundreds of visitors despite wet conditions hampering the daffodil blooms and shortening the season.

Mark Drake, organiser of one the calendar’s highlights, the Waipawa Spring Festival - Duck Day, said this year’s family-friendly event epitomised community unity.

”The event was very well supported by the community and local businesses with a record number of corporate duck entries. The sun was out, the ground was dry and Nelly Jull Park was brimming with families enjoying themselves.”

The Waipawa Spring Festival - Duck Day boasted a record number of corporate duck entries.

Another returning favourite, the Ōmakere Coastal Hill Country Walk attracted more than 250 walkers and raised thousands in ticket sales for the Ōmakere School Community and Association (OSCA) to run the school bus and support other school projects.

Treasurer of the association Jeanie Butler said: “Participants travelled south, enjoying views of Cape Turnagain, a homemade lunch, country hospitality, marshalls on horseback, and a challenging scenic walk. This event never fails to deliver and everyone loves the experiences on offer.”

Walker said: “The Central Hawke’s Bay District Council is now planning its summer campaign to welcome visitors with the message that the district is open and ready to showcase everything that is on offer.”