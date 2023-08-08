Kovu is eager to learn and get out for adventures.

Jessie is about 7 months old, a whippet-cross who sadly has some scars to show a rough start to life. Luckily Jessie is incredibly forgiving and appreciates any gentle hand and kindness. She’s great with kids and has not shown interest in cats but slow introductions would be recommended. Jessie loves to play with other dogs, with controlled introductions. She loves cuddling up on the couch, playing fetch and has a sweet nature. She is currently in a foster home learning basic commands and all the manners she needs to be the perfect house pet.

Lily is a Labrador-cross, about 5 months old. She is currently in a foster home with other dogs, learning basic commands and doggie etiquette. She would love to be in a family home where she gets plenty of play and interaction. A warm spot to curl up at the end of the day close to the feet of her forever family would be Lily’s idea of heaven. If you are keen to meet her and see if she is a fit for your home, please get in touch.

Kovu is also a 5-month-old lab cross who has had a rough start to her life and is hoping to find the family she deserves. She is eager to learn and get out for adventures. Kovu needs slow introductions to other dogs as she can be overconfident. She has not been tested with cats. Kovu enjoys a great game of fetch and would love to be in a home where she can curl up on a bed in front of a fire while getting lots of cuddles. Kovu is great with older children but has not been tested with young children. Do you think you can give Kovu the family and home she deserves?

To make enquiries about any of these three dogs, phone the CHB District Council Animal Control Team on 06 857 8060.

Cats need love too ...

Copper is a 5-month-old ginger tabby who had a tough start. He was shy when first placed in foster care, but has come out of his shell and has a lovely, sweet nature. He is desexed, fully vacinated and chipped, if you think you can offer him a forever home please reach out.

Twig is another 5-month-old cat with a hard start. He is a grey tabby, and social with other cats - but a little shy with people and has an individual personality. Twig would enjoy a home where he is free to express his personality and cuddle on the couch when he chooses. Twig is de-sexed, fully vaccinated and microchipped, if you’d like to meet him, get in touch.

Pixie is a sleek black cat, about 5 months old, who has a sweet nature, she is social with other cats and is currently adapting to her new surroundings in her foster home. She is desexed, fully vacinated and chipped.

To make enquiries about any of these three young cats, contact their foster parent on 027 306 7707.