Mystery judge, CHB District councillor Gerard Minehan, congratulates Best Dressed Female winner Gloria Malcomson. Photo / supplied
The sun was out in Waipukurau on Sunday and so were nearly 80 vintage, veteran and classic cars.
The shiny lineup was taking part in the CHB Vintage Car Club's annual Daffodil Rally - an event to raise funds for the Cancer Society.
The first order of the day was a display of the participating vehicles, which lined James St in Waipukurau and drew an appreciative crowd.
Best-dressed cars and owners were judged and prizes awarded before the group set off to enjoy a leisurely drive to a mystery venue ... which can now be revealed as Junction Wines, where they were regaled with rugby tales both tall and true by winery owner and ex-All Black John Ashworth.