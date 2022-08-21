Mystery judge, CHB District councillor Gerard Minehan, congratulates Best Dressed Female winner Gloria Malcomson. Photo / supplied

The sun was out in Waipukurau on Sunday and so were nearly 80 vintage, veteran and classic cars.

The sun was out and every surface was gleaming, as participants in the the CHB Vintage Car Club Daffodil Rally for Cancer were lined up for spectators to admire. Photos / Ian Cooper

The shiny lineup was taking part in the CHB Vintage Car Club's annual Daffodil Rally - an event to raise funds for the Cancer Society.

The first order of the day was a display of the participating vehicles, which lined James St in Waipukurau and drew an appreciative crowd.

John Tellesen of Palmerston North makes a few quick checks under the hood while Waipukurau car enthusiasts Ken Lyons and Geoff Kelly keep an eye on proceedings. Photo / Ian Cooper

Winner of the Best Dressed Car, Jim Spicer of Waipukurau with his 1946 Vauxhall J. Photo / Ian Cooper

Best-dressed cars and owners were judged and prizes awarded before the group set off to enjoy a leisurely drive to a mystery venue ... which can now be revealed as Junction Wines, where they were regaled with rugby tales both tall and true by winery owner and ex-All Black John Ashworth.

The veteran lineup, against the backdrop of the equally veteran Tavistock Hotel, Waipukurau. Photo / supplied

The CHB Vintage Car Club Daffodil committee that made it all happen: Eva Gollan, Jean Hopping, Janet Weaver and Kaye Carswell. Photo / supplied

The proceeds of the day are still being counted, but organisers say the enjoyment they got out of the day was priceless.