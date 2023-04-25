Descendants Zoe Fay and Amy Morice flank WWII veteran Les Morice at the Anzac Centennial commemorations at the Auckland Domain in 2015, the first time Les Morice had worn his medals. Photo / Supplied

Central Hawke’s Bay veteran Les Morice admits he was a reluctant participant in WWII.

With the wisdom of his 104 years, he considers war to be a waste.

“I have always been against wars, you have to think of all those people killed who shouldn’t have been. And there are still wars ... I don’t understand how stupid people are, and for what? When is it going to stop?

“People should be able to sit down and talk things over, then go home, disband their armies and grow food instead.”

As a farmer, Les believes in growing food and has done it all his life. His family talk of his astonishing work ethic, supporting a family of five children that now encompasses 31 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild ... with two more due.

He’s a humble man: “There’s nothing special about me, only my age and I just keep on getting older.”

Les was called up to join the armed forces in 1941, transported to Trentham where he was selected to attend specialist commando training in Australia.

That unit was, however, disbanded and Les was returned to Waiouru Army Base, where he continued his training - becoming a gunnery sergeant in a tank brigade, while sleeping in shabby old tents and eating rations he is fairly sure were left over from WWI.

The chocolate in the rations was so old and repeatedly melted it had gone grey. Les, a chocolate lover, ate it anyway and was happy to take on any that was rejected by his fellow soldiers.

By now Japan was threatening, and troops were being kept on shore to protect New Zealand. Les and his brother were sent to the Pacific to join with the Americans, seeing a small amount of combat and being effectively “part of the American Army, they provided us with everything right down to our uniforms”.

As the campaign in the Pacific wound down, the brothers were offered a choice - they could go to the Middle East, but as New Zealand farming was facing a crisis due to the loss of so many good men, they could be placed back in New Zealand on farms, where they were needed.

They both chose to farm.

“We were effectively on leave without pay when our medals were due to be given out. Later, if we wanted them, we were told we had to pay for them. My brother and I said ‘you can keep them’. Well, that’s not the exact words we used.”

In later years Les’ children decided he should have his medals, so they arranged for him to get them and he wore them for the first time at the Anzac Centenary Commemoration at the Auckland Domain.

He had them with him for the second time at Central Hawke’s Bay’s Civic Anzac Commemoration in Waipawa on Tuesday, framed and carried beside him by granddaughter Zoe Fay.

Les says, “With one foot in the grave you weigh things up a little differently. Anything that respectfully commemorates people who gave their lives, and honours them, is a good thing. But the glorification of war is nothing to be involved with.

“I saw a lot that was disturbing. I keep away from those memories. Especially as you get older and all you have is your memories. I shut them out and focus on the good times, and I am lucky to have many good things to remember. I am very content, very satisfied.”











