Lucas Perceval, JD Mananes, Jayden Bryant, Sophie Bryant and Paige Franklin with their coach Alonso Fernandez Rodriguez.

CHB Swim Club members Lucas Perceval and Paige Franklin recently took to the water at the National Age Group Swimming Championships held at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre.

To be eligible to swim at this championship, swimmers must gain qualification times for each event for their age group. But for these two, the few months leading up to this event to try and gain these times were tough, due to limited racing opportunities because of Cyclone Gabrielle.

They stuck with it, however, persevering with their training and achieving qualifying times to attend this championship.

Over the week’s competition, Lucas competed in seven events and Paige in three.

They swam personal best times in each event: not only did they swim faster but the improved performances meant that Lucas made the finals in six events and Paige in her three events.

In the finals Lucas placed third in the 100 fly, fourth in the 100 backstroke, fifth in the 50 backstroke, sixth in the 100 freestyle, seventh in the 50 fly and seventh in the 50 breaststroke for 15-year-old boys and Paige placed fifth in the 50 breaststroke, fifth in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 200 breaststroke for 14-year-old girls.

Lucas Perceval with his bronze medal in 100 fly from the National Age Group Swimming Championship.

The club also had five swimmers – Lucas Perceval, JD Mananes, Jayden Bryant, Sophie Bryant and Paige Franklin - attend the Division II Swimming Competition at the Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre from May 16-20.

Once again, to be eligible to attend every swimmer must gain a qualifying time in each event for their age group. Over the week many more personal best times were achieved, finals made and top three placings gained.

Jayden competed in four events, Sophie in seven, Paige in nine, JD in four and Lucas in five events.

In the finals Paige placed first in the 50 fly, first in the 100 individual medley, first 200 individual medley, second in the 100 fly, third 400 freestyle, seventh in the 100 freestyle, and 10th in the 200 freestyle for 14-year-old girls.

Lucas placed first in the 200 back, second in the 200 freestyle, second in the 200 individual medley, second in the 200 breaststroke, fourth in the 400 freestyle for 15-year-old boys.

Sophie placed second in the 50 freestyle, third in the 100 freestyle, fourth in the 50 fly, sixth in the 50 backstroke, sixth in the 200 freestyle, ninth in the 100 individual medley for 16-18-year-old girls.

Jayden placed second in the 50 fly, second in the 50 freestyle, seventh in the 100 freestyle for 15-year-old boys and JD placed eighth in the 50 fly for 14-year-old boys.

The club is grateful to Grassroots Trust Central for the grant to help our swimmers attend the Division II Swimming Competition.

If you are interested in getting your child involved in the CHB Swim Club, there is a club night once a month at the Centralines Sports Complex, new members are always welcome. For further information please contact Erin Jenkins, chbswimclub@gmail.com.



