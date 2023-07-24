To have your sports club’s results published in the CHB Mail, email them to editorial@chbmail.co.nz by noon on Monday.

On Saturday, July 22, the Waipukurau Golf Club played the third round of the D. W. Tobin Salver, a Stableford round.

Results: Approaches – LMS Insure No. 9 Tom Winlove; Pure Sports and Leisure No. 11 Tom Winlove; NuLook CHB No. 12 not struck; Unichem Pharmacy No. 17 Bert Pomana.

Competition: First - Tom Winlove, 37 points; second - Bert Pomana, 32 points; third - Denis Hames, 32 points; fourth - Steve Wyn-Harris, 32 points; fifth - Bruce Kitto, 30 points; sixth - Tom Nieuwburg, 30 points; seventh - Nick Lawson 28 points.

On Saturday, July 15, Waipukurau Golf Club played the second round of the Speedy Cup, a medal round.

Results: Twos scored by Tom Winlove (No. 7) and Graham Hunt (No. 17).

Approaches: LMS Insure No. 9 Tom Winlove; Pure Sports and Leisure No. 11 Tom Winlove; NuLook CHB No. 12 Graham Hunt; Unichem Pharmacy No. 17 Graham Hunt.

Competition: First - Tom Winlove, 68 net; second - Graham Hunt, 69 net; third - Bruce Kitto, 73 net; fourth - Ian Sharp, 74 net; fifth - Nick Coddington, 75 net; sixth - Tom Nieuwburg, 76 net.

