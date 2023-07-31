Waipukurau Golf Club played a PAR round in conjunction with some Club Championship matches.

On Saturday, July 29, the Waipukurau Golf Club played a PAR round in conjunction with some Club Championship matches.

Results: Twos scored by Graham Hunt and Tom Winlove on No. 3 and Bert Pomana on No. 7.

Approaches: LMS Insure No. 9 not struck; Pure Sports and Leisure No. 11, Tom Winlove; NuLook CHB No. 12, Ian Sharp; Unichem Pharmacy No. 17, Lyn Nelson.

Competition: First Tom Winlove, six up; second Bert Pomana, four up; third Denis Hames, square; fourth Steve Wyn-Harris, one down; fifth Graham Hunt, two down; sixth Nick Radonich, three down; seventh Ian Sharp, three down.

