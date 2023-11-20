CHB sports results

Waipukurau golf
On Saturday, November 11 the Waipukurau Golf Club played a medal (net) round.
Twos were scored by David Williams on No. 17 and Tom Baines on No. 7.
Approaches: LMS Insure No. 9 - Denis Hames; Pure Sports and Leisure No. 11 - Steve Wyn-Harris; NuLook CHB No. 12 - not struck; Unichem Pharmacy No. 17 - Richard Baines.
Results:
First Ian Sharp, 66 net; second David Williams, 68 net; third Tom Baines, 68 net; fourth Richard Baines, 68 net; fifth Denis Hames, 68 net; sixth Terry Peacock, 69 net; seventh Bryan Leith, 69 net.
Waipawa bowls
Friday, November 17 was the start of the Waipawa Business House Bowls/Four Fun Fridays Competition. A full field of bowlers had fun on a warm evening, supported by many Waipawa members. It was the first time on a bowling green for many, so laughter was the catchword. Two games of five ends were played, with the following results:
- Kitchens & More 2 beat Centralines
- Baron Contractors 1 beat Chote Bros
- Waipawa Cricket Club beat Michael Waite Family
- 3 Axles beat Isaac’s Electrical 2
- It’s a Pleasure beat H & D Brock
- Kitchens & More 1 beat Property Brokers
- Isaac’s Electrical 1 beat Fiona MacKay Family
- Baron Contractors 2 beat Gifford Devine
A sausage sizzle and raffles finished off a successful evening.
The competition continues on Friday, November 24 at 5.30pm.
The draw is:
- Michael Waite Family versus Isaac’s Electrical 2
- It’s a Pleasure versus Kitchens & More 1
- Centralines versus Unknown
- Kitchens & More 2 versus Baron Contractors 1
- Fiona MacKay Family versus Gifford Devine
- Isaac’s Electrical 1 versus Baron Contractors 2
- H & D Brock versus Property Brokers
- Waipawa Cricket Club versus 3 Axles
Spectators/substitutes welcome.
To have your sports results published in the CHB Mail, please email them to editorial@chbmail.co.nz by noon on Monday.