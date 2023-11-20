CHB sports results

The Waipawa Business House Bowls/Four Fun Fridays Competition has begun.

Waipukurau golf

On Saturday, November 11 the Waipukurau Golf Club played a medal (net) round.

Twos were scored by David Williams on No. 17 and Tom Baines on No. 7.

Approaches: LMS Insure No. 9 - Denis Hames; Pure Sports and Leisure No. 11 - Steve Wyn-Harris; NuLook CHB No. 12 - not struck; Unichem Pharmacy No. 17 - Richard Baines.

Results:

First Ian Sharp, 66 net; second David Williams, 68 net; third Tom Baines, 68 net; fourth Richard Baines, 68 net; fifth Denis Hames, 68 net; sixth Terry Peacock, 69 net; seventh Bryan Leith, 69 net.

Waipawa bowls

Friday, November 17 was the start of the Waipawa Business House Bowls/Four Fun Fridays Competition. A full field of bowlers had fun on a warm evening, supported by many Waipawa members. It was the first time on a bowling green for many, so laughter was the catchword. Two games of five ends were played, with the following results:

Kitchens & More 2 beat Centralines

Baron Contractors 1 beat Chote Bros

Waipawa Cricket Club beat Michael Waite Family

3 Axles beat Isaac’s Electrical 2

It’s a Pleasure beat H & D Brock

Kitchens & More 1 beat Property Brokers

Isaac’s Electrical 1 beat Fiona MacKay Family

Baron Contractors 2 beat Gifford Devine

A sausage sizzle and raffles finished off a successful evening.

The competition continues on Friday, November 24 at 5.30pm.

The draw is:

Michael Waite Family versus Isaac’s Electrical 2

It’s a Pleasure versus Kitchens & More 1

Centralines versus Unknown

Kitchens & More 2 versus Baron Contractors 1

Fiona MacKay Family versus Gifford Devine

Isaac’s Electrical 1 versus Baron Contractors 2

H & D Brock versus Property Brokers

Waipawa Cricket Club versus 3 Axles

Spectators/substitutes welcome.

