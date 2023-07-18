The Central Strikers were placed fourth out of six teams.

The Central Strikers were placed fourth out of six teams.

CHB Hockey Association had two teams playing in the recent Hawke’s Bay Big Save Hockey Festivals.

The Central Allsorts Year 7/8 team played in the Kwik Sticks Festival from July 3-5. They played teams from Auckland, Wellington, Levin, Gisborne and Napier.

The Central Allsorts Year 7/8 team played in the Kwik Sticks Festival.

The team got better with every game, showing great improvement. Seeing the children really dig deep and trust they could compete with the teams from the cities was just incredible.

Tommi Greaves-Seeds was named Most Valuable Player for Central Allsorts, identified by other teams. This team finished a very credible fifth out of seven teams. They were unlucky to miss out on the playoff for third/fourth by one point.

The Central Strikers Year 5/6 team played in the Kiwi Sticks Festival on July 6-7. They played teams from Auckland, Taupō and other local HB schools.

Forbes Scott with his MVP certificate.

Forbes Scott was named Most Valuable Player for Central Strikers, also identified by other teams. The Central Strikers placed fourth out of six teams. A fabulous result. A big thank you to coaches and managers Russ Heald, Anna Oosterkamp (Allsorts), Ange Scott and Bec Humphries (Strikers).

Tommi Greaves-Seeds in action.

The CHB Hockey Association would like to thank Michele Hayes from Aqua Management for sponsoring the turf practice times leading up to the festival. This was hugely appreciated. Another big thank you to the umpires that assisted at the festival - Sam Booth, Olivia Le Compte, Matt Frohlich and Millie Bell.

Central Hawke’s Bay can be extremely proud of the number of umpires at this festival. The Year 7/8 players are now looking forward to preparing for the Lower North Island Festivals, to be held in Whanganui and Palmerston North in October.