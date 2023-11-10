The appeal asks for non-perishable items to help support families at this time of the year.

The PGG Wrightson CHB Food Bank Appeal is still going strong, and we are looking forward to another bumper collection this year.

The CHB Food Bank Appeal is now in its 12th year and it never ceases to amaze us how the community pulls together in times of need to support each other.

We have a number of collectors who pledge their support every year, so now we’re able to cover Waipukurau, Waipawa, Ōtāne and Takapau, and Onga Onga has been added this year as well.

Local community and business organisations have been quick to recognise this as a worthwhile project, hence the support from Epic Ministries, Ruahine Cadets, St John Ambulance Cadets, Waipukurau Rotary Club, Federation of Women’s Institute, CHB District Council, Progressive Ōtāne, Findex, Takapau Lions Club, Te Taiwhenua o Tamatea, Te Pukenga Level 3 Health and Wellbeing Students CHB, and of course the team from the PGG Wrightson Retail store.

Mr Apple has donated apple boxes for packing all the goods.

Collection night is ably supported by the various volunteer fire brigades, ambulance and police vehicles (if they’re not out protecting our community).

Collectors on the night will all be visible by wearing orange hi-vis vests and ID tags around their neck, saying who they are collecting for. This is to avoid anyone wondering if they have given their donations to the correct people.

The “pre-feed” of bags is now complete, with a flyer attached, providing details of the date (next Wednesday, November 22) and the time of the collection. The collectors will drive the streets in the townships of Ōtāne, Waipawa, Waipukurau, Takapau and Onga Onga between 5pm and 7pm, supported by a number of private vehicles and 111 service appliances.

So, when you hear the sirens or car horns blaring and see flashing lights, it’s a reminder to hang your “pre-feed” bag, with your donation, on your gate post or letterbox. Somebody will be there to collect it.

If you’re not going to be around on the day, but would still like to donate, then please drop your donations into the PGG Wrightson store at 12 Takapau Rd, Waipukurau, CHB Food Bank (Central Connect/Heartland Services) located at 125 Ruataniwha St, Waipukurau, which is beside Unichem Pharmacy.

The CHB Libraries and New World Supermarket Waipukurau have bags available and will also take your donations if that works best for you.

With the worldwide move away from the use of plastic, we will be using recyclable eco-bags, which have again been kindly sponsored by Centralines, who were only too happy to put their hands up to support this fantastic community cause.

We’re asking people to have a look in their cupboards for any non-perishable items they can spare, to help support families at this time of the year. Such things as tins of fruit, vegies or beans, spaghetti, baked beans, pasta, rice, cereal, breakfast spreads, sauces and pickles, noodles, soup, tea and coffee and Christmas treats. Even household cleaning products and toilet rolls are always gratefully received, if anyone has a few spare.

Tegel Foods has again pledged to donate a wide range of tasty frozen chicken products which will be a welcome addition to anybody’s Christmas dinner, and Mr Apple has kindly donated apple boxes for packing all the goods into again this year.

CHB Foodbank has supported the CHB community for the past 35 years, which we as a community can be extremely proud of.

We thank you for supporting this worthy cause, by supporting PGG Wrightson and CHB Foodbank to support families who are struggling with the cost of living, especially as we move towards Christmas.