CHB fire stations seek more volunteers

Our local brigades need more firefighters. Can you see yourself as part of a volunteer fire crew?

Chief fire officer Steve Walker is on the look-out for new volunteers to join the Waipukurau Volunteer Fire Brigade.

The brigade is one of five in the Central Hawke's Bay holding an open night at their stations on Monday, February 15 for people interested in volunteering.

Steve says one of the big issues is finding people who are available to respond during the day.

"With more people travelling to other centres to work these days, it's challenging finding people able to respond in daytime during the working week. We're interested in hearing from people who may be at home during the day and for those in work, we offer an excellent recognition programme for businesses that employ volunteers.

"We want to make sure these employers and our self-employed volunteers are publicly recognised for their contribution in making our communities safe."

People interested in volunteering need to be available for weekly training, and there are formal courses which require time away from home as well.

"We're interested in hearing from a wide range of people. This is not just about fighting fires. If people have the impression that you need to be big and burly, I think you'll be surprised by who can help.

"Volunteering is not just about being physically fit. There are different roles and something for most people. As well as firefighters, we need operational support volunteers to support firefighters on the incident ground, and brigade support volunteers do an essential job in keeping on top of the admin."

"Volunteering with us is a different and amazing way for people to learn new skills in a practical setting, become part of a team and get connected with our community. For many, it becomes a lifelong passion and that feeling of giving back to the community is second to none."

Volunteer fire brigades in Otane, Ongaonga, Tikokino, Waipawa and Waipukurau are holding an open night at their stations for people interested in volunteering: Monday February 15, 7-9pm.