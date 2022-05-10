Tukituki MP Anna Lorck and Christian Love Link operations manager Ian Jones outside the Hastings electorate office where donations of blankets can be dropped off. Photo / Supplied

10 May, 2022 01:53 AM 2 minutes to read

Christian Love Link is warming up for Tukituki MP Anna Lorck's annual blanket drive.

Christian Love Link is a volunteer-run charity organisation that collects and delivers household goods, including beds, linen and furniture, to people in need across Hawke's Bay.

A team of 40 volunteers put in nearly 6000 hours each year to do the charity's work, and the organisation's operations manager, Ian Jones, said there had been a significant increase in demand.

The biggest increase has been seen in Hastings, with the organisation helping 77 families during the past three months.

"Blankets are one item that we are always getting requests for; they go out regularly," Jones said.

The operation has already given out more than 200 blankets this year.

The team also helps people moving from transitional housing.

"Our biggest referring agency is the HHB's Child Healthy Team," Jones said.

Lorck is asking the people in her community if they can spare any "good, clean, quality" blankets and drop them off at her Hastings electorate office over the coming week.

"The blanket drive is a worthy cause for people to get behind," she said.

"It helps make a real difference for people in need living in our local communities as winter approaches."

Blankets can be dropped off at the Tukituki Electorate Office, 129 Queen St East,

Hastings, between 10am and 4pm, Tuesday to Thursday.