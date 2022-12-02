Gearing up for next year's Dementia HB charity ball and auction are (from left) Jim, Mangu, Mel West and Ariana. Photo / Paul Taylor

With the planning phase over the line, Dementia HB is getting pretty excited about their first charity ball and auction to be held next year.

Office manager Melanie West says the campaign to launch Dementia Hawke’s Bay Matariki Charity Ball and Auction will be launched this Wednesday, December 7, and will be sponsored by Summerset Retirement Villages, the Hastings District Council and Harcourts.

“The aim is to bring in at least $30,000 to make up for dropping the coin collect and to help us with future plans to expand our current services and spread our support into CHB and up to Wairoa where support is extremely limited. We need more than $10k to make it lucrative. With no street appeal and the golf losing the auction component, that is the minimum break-even goal,” Melanie says.

Next year will be the 19th golf tournament, which raises about $14,000 each year.

“We are continuing the golf tournament but will not be having an auction any more, this will shift to the ball.”

The organisation’s annual coin collection appeal was also disrupted with Covid and discontinued this year.

“We decided not to continue with the street appeal with concerns over safety and the fact people just don’t carry cash any more. In better years the coin collection would raise over $8000.”

Melanie says money raised from next year’s ball will be used to help Dementia HB provide support to those with a diagnosis of dementia.

“We currently run three houses that provide cognitive stimulation programmes to around 25 people per day, five days a week. We have the need for more but can currently only run the three — one house costs around $80,000 to run.”

Other support services provided include education sessions and support groups.

“We also run the CST programmes and the Good Companions. We provide a cooked lunch and pudding, plus free transport to and from the programme for those that need it. All this at no cost to the person or the families of those living with dementia. Basic maths tells us we are short at least $20k per house. That is where grants, donations and events come in.”

The idea of running a charity ball and auction came from one of the clients.

“They were having a chat group and the client had talked about attending a ball about two years ago. So far people have been very supportive and want to see it a success. I think part of it is that we have been so restricted over the last few years, it’s time to prioritise some fun, and the other part is the need for support is increasing as our population ages.”

Journalist and broadcaster Wendyl Nissen will be guest speaker, attending the dinner and speaking for around half an hour.

“Wendyl was a staff suggestion as she has written a book My mother and other secrets, which is about her experience with her mother’s diagnosis of dementia. She is also known as the green goddess for her healthy cookbooks, which is something we promote as important for brain health.”

Wendyl’s life experience around self-care is an important message Melanie’s team is also happy to promote.

“She has a lot of life experience that we think relates to our values and would make for some great stories. She was very keen straight away to be part of the event.”

Hawke’s Bay rock band Badger, made up of a grocer, engineer, winemaker and radio host, will be the guest band at the event, which will be held on Friday, July 7 at the ToiToi Events Centre in Hastings. Melanie says it will be a black tie and gown event.

“The plan is a sit down dinner with full table service.”

With Summerset Retirement Villages on board as naming sponsor, it means the event is definitely going ahead.

“They are supportive of the services we provide and can see directly the need there is to further what we do. Our event also coincides with a grand opening of a respite centre they are currently building.”

Melanie says Dementia HB is in discussions with a few businesses for support.

“The first auction item that we received was from the Coastguard New Zealand, who is offering up a boating package for auction including a money can’t buy (except at our auction) tour around the bays in the coast guard boat.”

She says there are a variety of ways people and businesses can help.

“We have sponsorship opportunities that include a lot of brand marketing and free event tickets, spaces for donated auction items or packages — the more interesting and different the better — and we, of course, have a few tickets to sell.”

If anyone is interested in a sponsorship proposal, email events@dementiahb.org.nz or visit www.dementiahb.org.nz.

“Hopefully anyone who has left Christmas present buying to the last minute will be enticed to buy some tickets to a great cause ball.”

■ Tickets are $150 and will be available from www.dementiahb.org.nz and on Eventfinder.







