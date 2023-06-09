Maddisyn Jeffares, the new Hawke’s Bay Communities editor for Napier Courier and Hastings Leader.

Kia ora koutou katoa and hello, to the ever-loyal Napier Courier readers.

My name is Maddisyn Jeffares, Nō Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Maru. You may have seen my name floating around as I have been writing for the Hastings Leader community paper over the last year and a bit, which would sometimes include Bay-wide stories shared in the Napier Courier. However, if you haven’t, then hi, nice to meet you.

As many of you know, the papers have moved from a weekly publication to a fortnightly publication, with this change we aim to bring you Napier Courier editions jam-packed wth community news as well as keep you updated with daily articles online.

This change means that sadly we have lost long-time Napier reporter Brenda Vowden and I have moved into a new role as Hawke’s Bay Communities editor, where I will now look after both papers.

I am no Brenda Vowden, but I promise I will find my own version of a sideline view for you to enjoy, and of course I will stay dedicated to local community news.

More about myself, well okay, you have twisted my arm. I am freshly 23 and was born and raised in Hawke’s Bay. I spent three years at the University of Canterbury and graduated with a Bachelor of Communication majoring in journalism.

I loved Christchurch, but nothing quite beats the Bay on a good day. A little homesick, I headed home and started with Hawke’s Bay Today in October 2021 as an intern and then moved on to a casual reporter position, before picking up the Hastings Leader reporter’s gig.

Now I’m taking on the role of editor and looking forward to connecting with the local community on what news they want to see.

If you have any big achievements, local sports club news or any community updates you think would make good community news, please feel free to email us at hbcommunities@nzme.co.nz - we would love to hear from you.

The Napier Courier welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following: letters should not exceed 200 words. They should be opinion based on facts or current events. If possible, please email. No noms de plume. Letters will be published with names and suburb/city. Include full name, address and contact details for our records only. Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged. Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the editor’s discretion. The editor’s decision on publication is final.

Email hbcommunities@nzme.co.nz or write to Editor, 105 Dickens Street, Napier South, Napier 4140





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air























