Central rugby rock Havelock North in the village

With 22 points and the match-winning goal, teenaged rugby hope Harry Godfrey is swamped by Central teammates after the 32-29 win over Havelock North. Photo / Paul Taylor

Waipukurau-based Central chalked one up for country club rugby with a dramatic 32-29 win over Havelock North a Nash Cup Hawke's Bay Premier grade match in Havelock North on Saturday.

The only club in the 10-team top-grade first-round competition from outside the twin cities of Napier and Hastings, the visitors relished the return of two of its three Super Rugby Aotearoa Under 20 tournament players, in particular new acquisition and New Zealand Secondary Schools first five-eighths Harry Godfrey, who scored 22 points and won the game with a last-minute penalty to break a 29-a11 draw.

It's made them almost certain to qualify in the top eight to contest championship prize the Maddison Trophy in a reshaping of the senior rugby grades in Hawke's Bay this season.

But the Pool 2 bottom-of the table result left Havelock North without a win in four matches this season and needing a miracle to avoid dropping a level for the rest of the season and missing out on a Maddison Trophy place for the first time since the competition went bay-wide with a finals playoff format in 1988.

In the intervening 33 years, Havelock North reached the semi-finals 27 times, and won the trophy in seven of the club's 18 finals. They last held the Nash Cup with back-to-back wins in 2012 and 2013.

After years of battling to beat Napier-Hastings clubs in the twin cities, it was Central's second win at Anderson Park in a row, with a 22-0 win at home in Waipukurau last season in-between.

Manager Ian Large said the side is still waiting to get it's top front-row onto the park and is looking forward to the championship round with a lot of hope.

Meanwhile, Hastings Rugby and Sport moved another step closer to a Nash Cup final with a 25-15 away win over Taradale, the crossover match between the unbeaten sides in each pool and their first clash since Hastings won last year's championship final to claim the Maddison Trophy outright for the first time.

Danny Toala's experience with Super Rugby told handsomely and the centre scored two of Hastings' three tries, including the first just before halftime to break a penalty-each deadlock.

The winners' defence was almost unbreachable up to the last quarter as Hastings widened the gap to 25-3 before Taradale managed two tries with the big men from close to the line.

Hastings halfback Connor McLeod took another step forward in his bid to become the No 1 halfback for the Hawke's Bay Magpies in the Bunnings NPC, both in general play and with 10 points from the boot.

Napier Pirates became the likely relegation prospect from Taradale's pool, suffering their fourth loss in four games and a 68-7 thrashing from Napier Old Boys Marist, while in the other matches Napier Tech OB had a 42-31 home win in Napier against Hastings side Tamatea, while Clive beat MAC 34-24.