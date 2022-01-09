Central Region Surf Life Saving Championships draw big crowd on scorching summer Sunday

Hundreds descended upon Waimarama Beach on Saturday and Sunday, and a significant portion of them weren't just there for a relaxing swim.
Photographer Ian Cooper captured the sights at the 2022 Central Region Surf Life Saving Championships, which even delivered a few Hawke's Bay winners.
RESULTS:
2km Beach Run
Open Female winner: Nicola Godwin, East End.
Open Male winner: Liam Chesney, Lyall Bay.
U15 Female: Ruby Matthews, Riversdale
U15 Male: Angus Lovatt, Ocean Beach Kiwi
U17 Female: Amy McHardy, Lyall Bay
U17 Male: Azrael Cabusao, Omanu
U19 Female: Harriet Lynch, Westshore
U19 Male: Joshua Thorburn
Beach Flags
Open Female: Bella Pivac, Opunake
Open Male: Caleb Lawn, Opunake
U15 Female: Ruby Matthews, Riversdale
U15 Male: Angus Lovatt, Ocean Beach Kiwi
U17 Female: Caro Olliver, Opunake
U17 Male: Zak Johnson, East End
U19 Female: Riley Grylls, NPOB
U19 Male. Caleb Lawn, Opunake
Beach Relay
Open Female: Waimarama (Laura Foss/Kate O'Connor/Jess Mill/Lucy Angland)
Open Male: Ocean Beach Kiwi (Gabriel Wyatt/Taylor Topp/Grayson Hesketh/Llewellyn Ward-Leikis)
U17 Female: Waimarama (Kate O'Connor/Zoe Collier/Lucy Angland/Jess Mill)
U17 Male: Whangamata (Brylie Adams/Nathaniel Allen/Hunter Robinson/Tyrone Herring)
U19 Female: NPOB (Ruby Newton/Riley Grylls/Ella Bolger/Ruby Shearer)
U19 Male: East End (Joshua Thorburn/Zak Johnson/Jack Cleland/Josh Goble)
Beach Sprint
Open Female: Bronagh Ryan, Titahi Bay
Open Male: Taylor Topp, Ocean Beach Kiwi
U15 Female: Eva Martin, NPOB
U15 Male: Iraia Roberts, Westshore
U17 Female: Riley Grylls, NPOb
U17 Male: Logan Smith, Opunake
U19 Female: Bella Pivac, Opunake
U19 Male: Taylor Topp, Ocean Beach Kiwi
Board Race
Open Female: Claudia Kelly, East End
Open Male: Matthew Brett, Lyall Bay
U15 Female: Freya Stolte, East End
U15 Male. Yahni Brown, Midway
U17 Female. Sophie Petro, Midway
U17 Male. Tyrone Herring, Whangamata
U19 Female. Sian Bester, Orewa
U19 Male. Joshua Thorburn
Board Relay
Open Female. East End (Claudia Kelly/Hannah Baker/Nicola Godwin)
Open Male. Lyall Bay (Kit Jones/Liam Chesney/Matthew Brett)
U17 Female. East End (Freya Stolte/Tara Shotter/Kara Baker)
U17 Male. Whangamata (Hunter Robinson/Nathaniel Allen/Tyrone Herring)
U19 Female. Westshore (Harriet Lynch/Baylie Young/Sophie Pollock)
U19 Male. Midway (Jacob Corrin/Angus Blair/Jack Lepper)
Double Ski
Open Female. East End (Claudia Kelly/Hannah Baker)
Open Male. Westshore (Liam Bowden/Daniel Brown)
U19 Female. Westshore (Harriet Lynch/Baylie Young)
U19 Male. Westshore (Daniel Brown/Ben Stephenson)
Iron
Open Female. Claudia Kelly, East End
Open Male. Scott Cliff, Omanu
U17 Female. Pippa Nicol, Lyall Bay
U17 Male. Angus Blair, Midway
U19 Female. Jessikah Fearnley, Midway
U19 Male. Gus Shivnan, Omanu
Diamond Race
U15 Female. Izzy Milne, Whangamata
U15 Male. Yahni Brown, Midway
Run Swim Run
Open Female. Claudia Kelly, East End
Open Male. Scott Cliff, Omanu
U15 Female. Izzy Milne, Whangamata
U15 Male. Braith Swanberg, Omanu
U17 Female. Pippa Nicol, Lyall Bay
U17 Male. Angus Blair, Midway
U19 Female. Emma North, East End
U19 Male. Gus Shivnan, Omanu
Ski Race
Open Female. Ella Kingi, Otaki
Open Male. Joel Meuli, East End
U15 Female. Freya Stolte, East End
U15 Male. Yahni Brown, Midway
U17 Female. Maggie Robinson, Whangamata
U17 Male. Angus Blair, Midway
U19 Female. Holly Reynolds, Maranui
U19 Male. Jacob Corrin, Midway
Ski Relay
Open Female. East End (Hannah Baker/Claudia Kelly/Nicola Godwin)
Open Male. East End (Joel Meuli/Joshua Thorburn/Fletcher Moles)
U17 Female. East End (Kara Baker/Renae Pratt/Ruby Hales)
U17 Male. Whangamata (Hunter Robinson/Nathaniel Allen/Brylie Adams)
U19 Female. Midway (Jessikah Fearnley/Sophie Petro/Jayha Egan)
U19 Male. Waimarama (Alexander Finlayson/Ryan Good/Alfie Wilson)
Surf Race
Open Female. Ella Kingi, Otaki
Open Male. Daniel Callebaut, East End
U15 Female. Maddison Greetham, Omanu
U15 Male. Braith Swanberg, Omanu
U17 Female. Pippa Nicol, Lyall Bay
U17 Male. Zac Stolte, Fitzroy
U19 Female. Emma North, East End
U19 Male. Gus Shivnan, Omanu
Tube Rescue
Open Female. East End (Emma North/Claudia Kelly/Hannah Baker/Nicola Godwin)
Open Male. Omanu (Scott Cliff/Gus Shivnan/Benjamin Parrott/Azrael Cabusao)
U17 Female. Lyall Bay (Pippa Nicol/Kate McHardy/Tessa Court/Amy McHardy)
U17 Male. East End (Arlo Jordan/Daniel Callebaut/Asher Hales/Zak Johnson)
U19 Female. East End (Emma North/Renae Pratt/Sophia Birdsall/Ruby Hales)
U19 Male. Waimarama (Carwyn Pattison/Alexander Finlayson/Alex Margerison/Sam Connor)
Board Rescue
Open Female. East End (Claudia Kelly/Nicola Godwin)
Open Male. Waimarama (Sam Connor/Alexander Finlayson)
U17 Female. East End (Arnika Watson/Freya Stolte)
U17 Male. Whangamata (Nathaniel Allen/Hunter Robinson)
U19 Female. Lyall Bay (Pippa Nicol/Ella Aroha Court)
U19 Male. Paekakariki (Max Jones/Alexander Cecioni)
Taplin Relay
Open Female. East End (Nicola Godwin/Hannah Baker/Claudia Kelly)
Open Male. Omanu (Scott Cliff/Benjamin Parrott/Kel Iggulden)
U17 Female. East End (Tara Shotter/Kara Baker/Freya Stolte)
U17 Male. Whangamata (Nathaniel Allen/Hunter Robinson/Brylie Adams)
Diamond
U15 Female. Izzy Milne, Whangamata
U15 Male. Yahni Brown