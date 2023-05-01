Action in the match between Higgins Central Prem Men’s and Akina Rovers Waapu. Photos / Lionel Benjamin, LABEN Photography.

Saturday’s hockey game between Higgins Central Prem Men’s and Akina Rovers Waapu was a good contest with both teams putting goals on the board.

Higgins Central went down to Akina with the final score being 4-3 to the visitors but it was an enormous step in the right direction for the team. They showed some great plays and connections, controlling a lot of the game. It was great to have a home game early in the season with local supporters on the sideline.

The NZ Trellis Central Reserve Men had a bye on the weekend so they were able to support our Higgins Central Prem Men’s team.

Unichem Central Prem Women were up against the Brayden Coldicutt Bay Independent Women on Saturday. They started off really strong, scoring in the first quarter. They took the fight to their opponents hroughout the game but finished with a 7-1 loss. Despite the score, they brought their best to the field every minute of the game. They are building as a team, finding connections, executing plays and communicating more.

This was their best game yet and it will be exciting to see how the Unichem Central Prem Women perform in their upcoming games as they are getting noticeably stronger as a team.

The Henry’s Pies Central Reserve Women played Bay Evergreens team on Saturday in Napier. They played a really strong defensive game, and the girls fought solidly throughout the entire match but finished with a 7-0 loss. The Henry’s Pies Central Reserve Women played well as a team and showed monumental grit and determination right thought to the end.

This was also their best game of the season so far and it will be exciting to see how this relatively young team, led by strong club veterans, progress through the season. This is a great team for anyone looking to get back into playing hockey or to learn how to play. If this is you, please contact Kimberley, phone 027 241 7558 or join us on Tuesdays at 6pm at the Centralines Turf at Russell Park, Waipukurau.



