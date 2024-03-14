Myrtle Bell celebrates after scoring a goal. Photo / Lionel Benjamin – Laben Photography

The Central Hockey Club recently concluded its summer hockey series at Russell Park, Waipukurau, marking another successful season of the popular event.

The series concluded last week and has become a staple in the community. It offers players of varying skill levels the opportunity to engage with the sport, from novices trying hockey for the first time to more seasoned players looking to refine their skills.

A distinctive feature of this year’s series was its inclusive, family-oriented atmosphere. Many players took the opportunity to involve their friends, spouses, and college-aged children, transforming the event into a true family affair that underscores the community spirit inherent in the sport of hockey.

The season came to a thrilling close with two nine-a-side matches that drew unprecedented participants and spectators alike. The high level of engagement and competitive spirit was evident, culminating in a communal BBQ feast that celebrated the series’ success and the camaraderie developed among participants over the season.

As the summer series wraps up, the Central Hockey Club is not slowing down. Attention is already turning to the winter club season. In an exciting development for the club and local hockey enthusiasts, the Central Hockey Club has announced it has integrated the Central Hawke’s Bay College team into its fold, further cementing its commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering a love for hockey in the community.

In preparation for the winter season, the club scheduled hockey trials for the Central Hawke’s Bay College Team and anyone of college age or older interested in playing club hockey. These trials were on Tuesday, March 12, at the Centralines MultiSport Turf in Russell Park. The trials for the college team kicked off at 5pm, followed by trials for club hockey aspirants at 6pm.

David Down prepares to tackle Emily Brun. Photo / Lionel Benjamin – Laben Photography

This initiative offers a seamless transition for players from the summer series to the competitive winter club season and provides a platform for budding hockey players to showcase their talent and earn a spot in the club’s teams.

As we bid farewell to another successful summer hockey series, the Central Hockey Club looks forward to the continued growth of hockey in the region and welcomed all interested players to the trials. The summer series may have concluded, but the spirit of hockey in Waipukurau burns brighter than ever, promising an exciting winter season ahead.







