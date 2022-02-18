Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Central Hawke's Bay's former All Blacks giant could miss Super season

3 minutes to read
Professional rugby player Dominic Bird said he enjoys spending time in his former Central Hawke's Bay district. Photo Supplied

Waipukurau born-and-raised lock Dominic Bird was supposed to be making his first appearance in Super Rugby since 2018 this weekend.

But the 30-year-old isn't with his new Hurricanes teammates in the Queenstown bubble, instead staying

