Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Central Hawke’s Bay women team up for free clothing event for International Women’s Day

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Wellington Water Costs Triple for Ratepayers, Teachers Oppose Funding Cuts in Education and Govt GP Reforms.

Camille Le Lievre knows a good outfit can boost a woman’s confidence, whether it be in everyday life or a job interview.

So for International Women’s Day, she has teamed up with three other women who decided it was time to empower the women of Central Hawke’s Bay with a new outfit — for free.

“It’s important to recognise just how far women have come, what they contribute and what they are capable of when given the opportunity,” Le Lievre said.

Nikita Skipper (left) with Ange Ross, and Camille Le Lievre, are working hard behind the scenes of the International Women's Day wardrobe refresh event.
Nikita Skipper (left) with Ange Ross, and Camille Le Lievre, are working hard behind the scenes of the International Women's Day wardrobe refresh event.

The event will be hosted at Te Huinga Wai — The Knowledge and Learning Hub in Waipukurau from 1.30pm to 4pm on Saturday where women can browse a selection of over 300 stylish, and professional clothing items.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Le Lievre, an employment coordinator for the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs, said clothing played an important role in a first impression at a job interview.

“We know that women, in particular, are their best when they are feeling confident about themselves, they present better in interview settings.”

Le Lievre said clothing played an important role in self-perception and she wanted women to feel and look their best.

“If you take the time to value how you present yourself it feeds back into how you come off in the world.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said studies had shown that within the first 30 seconds, most employers had decided whether or not they would hire you.

“If you present well that’s going to carry you a lot further in the interview before you even open your mouth.”

Nikita Skipper (left) with Camille Le Lievre, Alanna Cutbush and Ange Ross have accumulated over 300 items of clothing for the event.
Nikita Skipper (left) with Camille Le Lievre, Alanna Cutbush and Ange Ross have accumulated over 300 items of clothing for the event.

She said the event was also for anyone looking to feel great about themselves in everyday life, and hoped the event would also tackle an abundance of second-hand clothing.

“Most of the clothing has come from the female staff at Central Hawke’s Bay District Council.”

She said clothing donations of all sizes also came from the Waipawa Op Shop, Cranford Hospice in Waipukurau, and the Central Hawke’s Bay Community Op Shop.

The Food Basket contributed with feminine hygiene products.

“It’s not about just capturing the people who are struggling, it’s about capturing anyone who feels they would benefit from feeling like they had something new to wear.”

Le Lievre said there would be a children’s area, changing rooms and other women on hand to help style outfit choices.

“We hope it’s well attended and people take the opportunity to grab themselves a free outfit.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today