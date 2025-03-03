Le Lievre, an employment coordinator for the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs, said clothing played an important role in a first impression at a job interview.

“We know that women, in particular, are their best when they are feeling confident about themselves, they present better in interview settings.”

Le Lievre said clothing played an important role in self-perception and she wanted women to feel and look their best.

“If you take the time to value how you present yourself it feeds back into how you come off in the world.”

She said studies had shown that within the first 30 seconds, most employers had decided whether or not they would hire you.

“If you present well that’s going to carry you a lot further in the interview before you even open your mouth.”

Nikita Skipper (left) with Camille Le Lievre, Alanna Cutbush and Ange Ross have accumulated over 300 items of clothing for the event.

She said the event was also for anyone looking to feel great about themselves in everyday life, and hoped the event would also tackle an abundance of second-hand clothing.

“Most of the clothing has come from the female staff at Central Hawke’s Bay District Council.”

She said clothing donations of all sizes also came from the Waipawa Op Shop, Cranford Hospice in Waipukurau, and the Central Hawke’s Bay Community Op Shop.

The Food Basket contributed with feminine hygiene products.

“It’s not about just capturing the people who are struggling, it’s about capturing anyone who feels they would benefit from feeling like they had something new to wear.”

Le Lievre said there would be a children’s area, changing rooms and other women on hand to help style outfit choices.

“We hope it’s well attended and people take the opportunity to grab themselves a free outfit.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.