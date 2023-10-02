At a recent citizenship ceremony in the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council chambers, CHB welcomed 19 new New Zealand citizens. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

At a recent citizenship ceremony in the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council chambers, CHB welcomed 19 new New Zealand citizens from all around the globe, hailing from Thailand, the USA, the UK, Switzerland, South Africa, Samoa, the Philippines and Papua New Guinea.

Back row from left: Edward Smith (England), Jacqueline Smith (UK), Lydia Davis (UK), Randall Baxter (USA), Mikhail Adriaanse (South Africa), Frans Els (South Africa), Mark Cannon (UK).

Centre: Wikanda Yamsai (Thailand), Ralexa Basilio (Philippines), Tracey Ann Kirk (UK), Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker, Alama Fataama (Samoa), Arsenio Mugot (Philippines).

Front: Brittany Ann Cornu (USA), Esther Juon-Veitch (Switzerland), Zyrah Mugot (Philippines), Naya Mugot (Philippines), Maria Mugot (Philippines), Laura Taylor (Papua New Guinea).