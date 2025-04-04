More than 100 newbie snorkellers gathered to get a beneath-the-surface look at the wonder of a marine reserve right here in Central Hawke’s Bay. Reporter Michaela Gower takes a look at what they found below the water at Te Angiangi.
Robert Houkamau loves the Central Hawke’s Bay coast.To him it’s “smack bang in the middle of nowhere”.
But under the water he’s smack bang in the middle of everything. Thriving marine life abounds at Te Angiangi, and Houkamau wants to show it off as much as he can.
Poachers can’t and haven’t ruined this spot. Not for lack of trying.
Situated between Aramoana and Blackhead, the reserve was established in 1997 and spans 446 hectares.
DoC Hawke’s Bay operations manager Grant Bennett said the protection of Te Angiangi Marine Reserve continued to be a priority.
There have been three prosecutions over the last five years for illegal activity. In 2017 DoC apprehended seven people in as many weeks for suspected illegal fishing inside the reserve. Several other poaching incidents have also made headlines over the past decade.
“Most people are respectful of the reserve and the things that live within it,” Bennett said.
A 2024 review of Te Angiangi, by DoC and Ngāti Kere was the first in a series of marine protected area reviews to determine whether the marine protection measures currently in place are meeting their intended objectives, and whether these objectives reflect today’s conservation and community priorities.
“This year, we also began monitoring adjacent areas to better understand the wider ecological impact of the reserve.”
He said it is early days for the new monitoring, and the recovery after severe weather events (notably a large landslide in 2011 and Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023).
But indications were that rock lobster, paua and kina were present in higher numbers within the reserve than outside, Bennett said.
Marine educator and founder of Tāngata o te Wai Charitable Trust, Houkamau, decided to run a free exploration and educational event at Te Angiangi on March 29.
Houkamau said the reserve was the perfect location for several reasons including its exclusivity and the fact “you can go there and find life in all places”.
“It’s pretty much smack in the middle of nowhere - to get to Te Angiangi it’s an hour and 45-minute drive from Napier.