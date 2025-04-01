Two Central Hawke’s Bay sisters have joined forces, combining their collective knowledge and love of the beauty industry to organise Napier’s first beauty symposium.
Co-founded by Miriam Sciascia of Haus of Lash NZ and Renee Sciascia of The Brow Shop NZ from Pōrangahau, LABSNZ runs from May 2 to 3, and is designed to elevate beauty professionals and spark innovation.
The symposium includes a chance to learn from international speakers, such as Kristina Melncicenco, Bianca Festejo, Renee Mikkelsen, Julia Mann, Keren Christmas, Lisa Walker, Nikki Rae, Sommer Deaves, Kimberley Haworth, and Sarah Wood - all leading professionals in the beauty industry.
The event will also cover AI advancements in beauty, social media branding, salon growth strategies, the permanent makeup (PMU) industry, with workshops, and an expo to explore different products.
In addition to the educational content, LABSNZ will feature a global online competition for lash, brow, and PMU artists, as well as an awards night to recognise and celebrate excellence within the industry.