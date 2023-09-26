Central Hawke's Bay features in its own calendar, with the profits to go to local charities.

Two years ago, a local Facebook page was created for people to share Central Hawke’s Bay photographs.

Now the page has 3000 followers and has published a 2024 calendar, featuring 13 original Central Hawke’s Bay images, on sale in time for Christmas and with all profits going to The Food Basket CHB and Swim 4 Lives.

Keen Central Hawke’s Bay photographer Kiri Kirk started the Central Hawke’s Bay Photographs Facebook page.

“I had a vision, a couple of years ago. I love photography and I was a member of Hawke’s Bay Photographs Facebook page and I thought that we needed a page specifically for Central Hawke’s Bay - to promote our beautiful slice of New Zealand.

“My goal was just for people to share positive images from around the region and get out and about and be active. It wasn’t about having the best photo or being good at photography, it was just sharing photos.”

Each week for the last two years, Kiri and fellow page administrator, photographer Alice Bellamy, have chosen a theme, and the photo with the most “likes” gets to be on the header banner for a week.

A sneak peek at images from the Central Hawke’s Bay Photographs 2024 calendar.

“We’ve had many themes and rarely repeat them, from beaches in CHB, to rivers in CHB, flowers in CHB...

“Many people contribute and it’s amazing to see the photos come through. Not everyone posts photos, some comment, some just quietly sit in the background and view the photos and that’s fine too, it’s there to be enjoyed by all.”

At the beginning of 2023, Kiri decided to go one step further and create a local calendar so people could have an image from CHB each month.

People submitted photos to be chosen for each month.

There was an amazing response and a great variety in the 13 photos from around Central Hawke’s Bay, from Jane Kilmister, Alice Bellamy, Leanne Hutchinson, Caroline Bradley, Angela Payne, Kay Bramley, Amanda O’Donnell, Sarah Gray, Phillip Te Huia, Tracey Gay and Kiri Kirk.

The idea is to sell the calendars then donate the profit to local organisations, this year The Food Basket CHB and Swim 4 Lives.

“Both of these organisations do amazing work in our community, and I think pretty much everyone has been touched in some way by them. I just wanted to give back and help out,” says Kiri.

“CHB has been through a lot this year and I just wanted some positivity, showcasing our gorgeous region. Within the first 48 hours we had sold over 250 calendars, my goal is 500.”

People or retail outlets can purchase calendars by Facebook messaging Kiri Kirk, or phone 027 376 8641, or email personaliseitnz@gmail.com.

The Central Hawke’s Bay Photographs page is at Central Hawke’s Bay Photographs.