A Central Hawke’s Bay truck driver says he feels “ripped off” by fuel stations in Waipukurau and Waipawa, where fuel prices are up to 40 cents more that in Hastings - a 40-minute drive away.

Andrew Northe said he hadn’t seen a significant price drop for months.

“What the people of Central Hawke’s Bay want to know is why are we getting ripped off by these garages?”

Andrew Northe is fed up with high fuel prices in Central Hawke's Bay, seen here in Waipukurau on Friday. Photo / Rachel Wise

Northe fuels up his vehicle and petrol cans in Hastings, where he said prices had been regularly 30 cents - and up to 40 cents - a litre cheaper.

“We go to Hastings once a week or fortnight, so we will fill our cars up while we are there and buy our groceries - which is cheaper too.”

He feared for the elderly and low-income families who couldn’t travel to get cheaper fuel prices and said “People are struggling”.

Northe said he would like to see Central Hawke’s Bay prices lowered to be comparable to Hastings.

When Hawke’s Bay Today compared fuel prices on Friday, June 7, using the mobile phone app Gaspy, Caltex in Waipukurau was selling petrol (91) for $2.87, 36 cents more than Caltex on Karamu Rd in Hastings, which was selling 91 for $2.51.

Mobil in Waipukurau was selling petrol (91) for $2.87, 34 cents more than Mobil in Havelock North price of $2.53.

Gull in Waipukurau was selling petrol (91) for $2.84, 33 cents more than Gull on Omahu Rd, Hastings where it was $2.51.

Gaspy statistics said Pak ‘n Save Napier was in the top five cheapest locations in New Zealand for 91 on Friday at $2.45 and the average fuel price for 91 in New Zealand was $2.66 on Friday.

A Caltex spokeswoman said the fuel cost at the pump was made up of several factors that included global market fluctuations, shipping and freight costs, and the price of carbon and local competitive pressures.

“Independent retailers set the price at the pump for their respective Caltex stations.”

The Caltex spokeswoman said additional savings were offered to customers on Wednesdays.

Other fuel companies with a presence in Central Hawke’s Bay were also approached for comment.

A Central Hawke’s Bay District Council spokesperson said the council didn’t actively monitor fuel prices between CHB and Hastings.

“Council is part of an ‘All of Government’ contract for fuel purchases, and all our vehicles have a fleet card. This means council doesn’t pay the full carded rate at the pump.”

The council understood that prices were regionally based and may vary from fuel stations and said “we do not lobby fuel companies”.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.