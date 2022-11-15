Tamatea/Central Hawke's Bay winners celebrate after a successful night at the Hawke's Bay Heritage Awards.

Tamatea/Central Hawke’s Bay was the belle of the ball at this month’s Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards 2022, as its three award nominees took out three of the eight awards, before Ngā Ara Tipuna, Waipukurau-Takapau - was announced as the 2022 Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards Supreme Winner.

Earlier in the evening, held in the recently refurbished Municipal Chambers complex at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre, Ngā Ara Tipuna was named the winner of the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, Māori Realm Award, while the Coles Joinery Factory, Ongaonga, won the Hawke’s Bay Tourism, Heritage Tourism Award and was highly commended in the Hastings District Council, Public Realm, Saved and Restored Award.

The Central Hawke’s Bay Museum won the Wairoa District Council Hawke’s Bay Heritage Heroes Award.

Central Hawke’s Bay mayor Alex Walker said she was extremely proud to celebrate volunteers, manawhenua and partners, whose talents and energies continue to bring the district’s stories and heritage to life, for generations to come.

“To win across three major categories is an incredible feat in itself, but to be recognised with the supreme award as well, demonstrates an excellence and richness in the tapestry of history and heritage we have to share here in Tamatea – Central Hawke’s Bay,” mayor Alex said.

“From Ngā Ara Tipuna - a unique storytelling journey and partnership project with Manawhenua, to our Central Hawke’s Bay Museum and the unique Coles Bros building in Ongaonga - these are all sites that hold a special place in the hearts of so many”.

“The awards recognise thousands of hours of volunteer work that happens behind the scenes in our community, and it was incredibly special to be able to celebrate their efforts and achievements across our district, together.”

Ngā Ara Tipuna is a pā site interpretation project showcasing the network of seven historic Pā sites located In the Waipukurau-Takapau area of Tamatea/Central Hawke’s Bay. A cultural and educational storytelling tour has now been created, marrying the historic pā sites with technology, to share a history and the stories of the people that is unique to Tamatea/Central Hawke’s Bay. A self-guided driving tour, studded with storyboards, incredible views and on-site access to digital storytelling, has brought seven historic pā sites to life.

This significant cultural heritage project includes the creation of carvings, digital storytelling and displays to engage visitors and locals through sharing stories of the hapu of Ngai Tahu ki Takapau, Ngāi Toroiwaho, Ngaī Te Rangitotohu, Ngāti Marau, Ngāi Te Kikiri-o-te-rangi and Ngāti Parakiore and their relationship with the land.

Winners in each category received a handcrafted award commissioned for the awards programme by acclaimed Hawke’s Bay artist Ema Scott. The Ngā Ara Tipuna Award will be making its way around the district for community members to see and celebrate.