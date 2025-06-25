She said the service was a small team, made up of Steve Thomson, Marilyn Forrest, Orlando MacDonald, Lou Bird, Rebecca Winikerei, Jacqui Gordon and Jimmy Lovie.

She said they could always be relied on to provide a local face and comfort in a vulnerable time in someone’s life.

“When these volunteer jobs come through, we are with the patient anywhere from 40 minutes to an hour and a half, depending on where our responding truck is coming from.

“We are able to comfort them and treat them with our basic skill level, that 40-minute to 90-minute wait until the town truck arrives is important.”

Nicholas said the team members each had different skill levels from those with basic first responder training through to paid employed jobs with St John.

“Our mantra is to get to every job we are called to.”

She said the team were able to provide a local edge to their first response, given that they knew the community well and said it was “locals supporting locals.”

“It’s really important because we are part of the community, people are familiar with us so there is that familiarity of someone that is coming into your personal space when you are at your most vulnerable.”

She said there was also the bonus of knowing the area and roads well too which could shorten travel and response times in an emergency situation.

“Knowing the roads is important ... we might know a shortcut to that house or we might know the road isn’t that great.”

The service covers the area from Pōrangahau to Herbertville, inland to Norsewood and to Wanstead and Blackhead.

Nicholas said their call outs varied from major crashes to cardiac arrests, someone with chest pains or fractured bones.

Area operations manager Hawkes Bay, Central District Jimmy Lovie said he was proud of the team for the work they do, and that they were very deserving of the People’s Choice Award.

“Our dedicated Pōrangahau Volunteers provide 24/7 coverage to their community and surrounds, providing care to the injured and unwell whilst awaiting a road ambulance from Waipukurau or helicopter.”

“The team of now seven hold full-time jobs and have family responsibilities, but still drop everything to help those in need.”

