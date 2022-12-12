Central Hawke’s Bay Police officers awarded for service

CHB Police officers Senior Constable Andy Walker, Senior Constable Mike Dalby and Constable Olivia Tilyard received awards this month.

Three Central Hawke’s Bay Police officers were recognised last week for their work and service, in a ceremony attended by Eastern District Commander Jeanette Park and Area Commander Lincoln Sycamore.

Two staff received District Commander awards for some great work, while Senior Constable Dalby received his 28-year service award.

Senior Constable Andrew Walker was recognised for his leadership and calmness when a member of the public had a serious medical event in an isolated location.

Andy was off duty when he witnessed the man collapse. He quickly started CPR, performing it until emergency services arrived. Andy received praise from Fire and Emergency NZ and Hato Hone St John Ambulance paramedics for his efforts in attempting to save the patient.

Central Hawke’s Bay Police officer in charge Sergeant Neil Baker said: “Senior Constable Walker can be very proud of his professional conduct and control of a difficult situation in an isolated location.”

Constable Olivia Tilyard was recognised for quick actions and professionalism after coming across a man suffering a serious medical event on the side of the road in Auckland.

Olivia was off duty and without hesitation went to help, offering first aid assistance. Olivia and two civilians performed CPR on the man for 15 minutes until an ambulance arrived. Olivia’s decisive action significantly contributed to saving the life of the man - who turned out to be media personality Danny Watson, who has subsequently referred to Olivia as his guardian angel.

Sergeant Baker said, “Constable Tilyard’s actions exemplify the highest traditions of the New Zealand Police.”

Senior Constable Mike Dalby joined NZ Police in 1994, and was initially stationed in the Palmerston North region before coming to CHB in 2001 as officer in charge of the then-Waipawa Police Station. Senior Constable Dalby’s award recognises his 28 years of continued long service and good conduct to NZ Police.

Sergeant Baker said: “This was an excellent opportunity for our team to come together and celebrate some great work [by] our staff, and provide some recognition for everyone for what has been an extremely busy and hectic year.”