Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, far left, with Central Hawke’s Bay Police officers Senior Constable Andrew Walker, Sergeants Damion Davies and Neil Baker who each received an Area Commander Commendation for bravery, and civilian Amy Jeffrey, far right, who received a Letter of Commendation for the same incident - a house fire in Waipukurau in August.

Three Central Hawke’s Bay police officers have been recognised for their quick thinking and bravery in rescuing a man from a Waipukurau house fire.

Sergeants Neil Baker - CHB officer in charge, and Damion Davis, along with Senior Constable Andrew Walker, received Area Commander Commendations for their actions at the scene of the Gaisford Terrace fire on August 22.

One person was seriously injured in the house fire on Gaisford Terrace in Waipukurau in August. Photo / Rachel Wise

The fire took hold fast. One neighbour said at the time “I couldn’t believe how fast the fire spread, it went from a fire to a full-on emergency in a minute.”

The back of the house was ablaze when the three officers arrived and found the semi-conscious man at the back of the property, jumping a fence to get to him.

Despite being engulfed in thick black smoke, Baker and Walker carried the man to safety, while Davies found medical help. St John Ambulance believed the “quick and selfless” actions of the trio helped save the man’s life.

Waipukurau Sergeant Neil Baker, far left, with Central Hawke’s Bay Police watchhouse officer Karen Olsen who received a 28 year Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, and Assistant Commissioner Districts Richard Chambers.

Neighbour Amy Jeffrey received a letter of commendation from the Area Commander for her actions in smashing a lounge window, allowing a dog to escape. She also helped other neighbours put water onto a fence that had caught fire.

At the same ceremony, Central Hawke’s Bay Police watchhouse officer Karen Olsen was awarded a 28-year Long Service and Good Conduct Medal.

When Olsen Karen started with police in June 1995 she was on a temporary contract.

Now, Waipukurau station O/C Sergeant Neil Baker says “Karen is the glue that has held our team together on many occasions, and I do not think I have ever not seen her be the ultimate professional and friendly face that represents CHB police to the community.

“For many years, Karen has been the station expert for all things firearms. She has been a firearms vetter for a number of years and is the go-to person for all staff and public with any firearms-related queries. Her skills, knowledge and experience together with her in-depth knowledge of the CHB Community make her the go-to person for all our staff, regularly.”















