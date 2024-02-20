Police are seeking information on thefts of building products and tools.

Police are seeking information on thefts of building products and tools.

Central Hawke’s Bay Police are looking for information about recent thefts of building products and tools.

Some time over the weekend thieves have taken about a dozen bales of insulation from SLAB Insulation in Cook St, Waipukurau. SLAB Insulation says the product is specific to a school insulation job they were to do, and “is of no use to anyone else, we just want our product back”.

Insulation products were stolen from SLAB Insulation in Cook St, Waipukurau, over the weekend.

Last Wednesday - the day of the Cyclone Gabrielle Commemorations - gear was removed from the roof and back door of a painting trade van parked outside a bakery in Waipawa, at about 6.15am.

The gear included a large, distinctive ladder with yellow feet, which would not have fitted in a vehicle, and a Graco model 496 Hi-boy spray machine with the associated guns and tips for it.

A large ranchslider door was taken from a new build on Mangatarata Rd, Waipukurau, the night after a consignment of windows and the door were delivered and installed.

Police say these items are all substantial and would have taken a large vehicle and probably more than one person to remove.

Any information can be passed on to local police at Northumbeland St, Waipukurau, or by phoning the police non-emergency number, 105.

In case of an emergency or suspicious activity please phone 111.



