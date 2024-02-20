Central Hawke’s Bay Police are looking for information about recent thefts of building products and tools.
Some time over the weekend thieves have taken about a dozen bales of insulation from SLAB Insulation in Cook St, Waipukurau. SLAB Insulation says the product is specific to a school insulation job they were to do, and “is of no use to anyone else, we just want our product back”.
Last Wednesday - the day of the Cyclone Gabrielle Commemorations - gear was removed from the roof and back door of a painting trade van parked outside a bakery in Waipawa, at about 6.15am.
The gear included a large, distinctive ladder with yellow feet, which would not have fitted in a vehicle, and a Graco model 496 Hi-boy spray machine with the associated guns and tips for it.
A large ranchslider door was taken from a new build on Mangatarata Rd, Waipukurau, the night after a consignment of windows and the door were delivered and installed.
Police say these items are all substantial and would have taken a large vehicle and probably more than one person to remove.
Any information can be passed on to local police at Northumbeland St, Waipukurau, or by phoning the police non-emergency number, 105.
In case of an emergency or suspicious activity please phone 111.