Central Hawke’s Bay mayor’s proud moment as district opts for Māori wards

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker, pictured in 2020 and whose council has decided to include Māori wards at the next Local Elections. Photo / NZME.

The Central Hawke’s Bay District Council has voted in favour of introducing Māori wards at the next Local Elections in 2025.

The decision, meaning Māori wards also in the 2028 election, at least, was made at a meeting on Wednesday, and sees all six councils from Wairoa to Tararua now having decided to include Māori wards.

Wairoa led the way including Māori wards at the 2019 election; the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and the Hastings and Tararua district councils introduced the wards at last year’s election.

Napier decided last year but, like CHB, has left the composition for a representation cycle, required of each council and to be completed in the two districts next year.

About 45 city, district and regional councils are now understood to have decided to include Māori wards – more than two-thirds of the councils nationwide.

The Kapiti District Council announced a similar decision on Wednesday, while the Whangārei, Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki and Western Bay of Plenty district councils and the Greater Wellington Regional Council have also recently joined the list, as the issue became a hot topic in the General Election.

At least three have made recent decisions not to have Māori wards, and the Auckland Council, which has about a third of New Zealand’s population, decided narrowly against instituting Māori wards when it was put to a vote last month.

The CHB council currently has nine at the table, comprising Mayor Alex Walker and four representatives from each of two wards, and its review will look at wards, boundaries and representation numbers, based largely on population in the district, of which 25 per cent identify as Māori.

The Council also agreed to invite hapū to select up to two representatives for Māori representation in an advisory role.

During the meeting, mana whenua representatives from right across Central Hawke’s Bay presented submissions all in favour of better democratic representation and a voice at the decision-making table.

CHB Mayor Alex Walker said: “This is a moment in time for us to come together to unite on what ‘together we thrive’ means - E ora ngātahi ana. Woven together, we have an opportunity to shape this in a new way for the future.”

“It is absolutely right for those on the Māori roll to be able to exercise their vote to ensure an unapologetic Te ao Māori voice can sit at this table,” she said. “I also think it is absolutely right to allow the appointment process for our mana whenua to be very clear in their mandated voice to sit here, work with us and bring their view.”

She said she was “incredibly proud to be in the room today,” and added: “We do the big stuff and the hard stuff because it changes lives. It is the right thing to do for the future. That is why we come to do this job.”

Feedback on a proposal was sought by the Council from September 29 to October 27, via a survey, media, social media, the council website and community drop-in sessions held in Waipukurau, Pōrangahau and Takapau.

There had also been engagement with mana whenua from August involving kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face) meetings, conversations and written correspondence with marae, Tamatea Pokai Whenua (Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust) Trustees, and Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated leadership.

A unanimous letter of support was received by Council at its September 21 meeting from Te Taiwhenua o Tamatea, which represents the nine marae in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Amongst those speaking in support of wards were Ngāti Kahungunu iwi chair Bayden Barber, and Taiwhenua chair Jenny Nelson-Smith, who said: “It is appropriate to leave the last word to our previous chair John Barry Heperi-Smith ‘Ka whita te Akikaroa o Tamatea Tauhā, whiwhitā! – The home flames are secured - we are here, we are luminous.’”