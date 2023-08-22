Waipawa underwater in February after Cyclone Gabrielle.

After five months, 300 approved applications and $569,867 distributed, the Central Hawke’s Bay Mayoral Relief Fund will close on August 31.

The remaining $20,000 will be distributed to local support trusts dedicated to helping Central Hawke’s Bay rebuild.

At Thursday’s public meeting, Central Hawke’s Bay District councillors agreed, five months on from the cyclone, the time was right to close the fund.

They also agreed to distribute the remaining funds to the East Coast Rural Support Trust ($10,000) to provide ongoing support to those impacted by the cyclone, and to the Rotary River Pathways Trust ($10,000) to help repair the district’s pathways and bridges.

Since the fund was established five months ago, $569,867 has been distributed to households, businesses and clubs affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Councillor Pip Burne, one of the councillors on the panel administering the fund, said, “More than 300 applications have been approved over the past five months to assist those hit by the cyclone in our community with property repairs, loss of food and income, and additional support like alternative accommodation.

“Thank you to everybody that has generously donated. It’s been heartbreaking to read some of the applications coming in, but it’s also been heartwarming to see the funds come in from right across New Zealand.”

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker also thanked those who donated.

“It’s been amazing to see the support out there for our community, from groups, households and businesses from all around the country. The councils of Central Otago and Queenstown also continue to support us via the awesome LGNZ Adopt-a-Council initiative. The pain for many households in Central Hawke’s Bay continues and I will consider further rounds of applications to the Mayoral Fund as more support becomes available.

“It’s important for everyone in our community to know that there are many avenues for support and I encourage people to continue to reach out for help if they need it.”

To apply to the fund before 5pm on August 31 visit: https://www.chbdc.govt.nz/our-council/mayoral-relief-flood-response-fund/.

After August 31, support will still be available through the New Zealand Red Cross and the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund.

People who have been impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and require financial assistance are encouraged to contact the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council on 06 857 8060 or visit CHBDC.govt.nz.







