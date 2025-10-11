Advertisement
Central Hawke’s Bay election results: Will Foley the new mayor

Will Foley is the new mayor of Central Hawke’s Bay District Council.

Foley, who was a Regional Councillor for the past six years, currently leads incumbent Alex Walker to the seat by just over 1800 votes with just special votes to count.

At this point, expected to join Foley at

