Will Foley is the next mayor of Central Hawke's Bay.

Will Foley is the next mayor of Central Hawke's Bay.

Will Foley is the new mayor of Central Hawke’s Bay District Council.

Foley, who was a Regional Councillor for the past six years, currently leads incumbent Alex Walker to the seat by just over 1800 votes with just special votes to count.

At this point, expected to join Foley at the Council table will be Gerard Minehan and Kelly Annand in the At Large ward, Todd Chote and Pip Burne in the Ruataniwha Ward and Jerry Greer in the Aramoana- Ruahine Ward.

The remaining four seats are currently too close to call. They are between Brent Muggeridge, Simon Collin and Kate Taylor in the Aramoana – Ruahine Ward, Kirsty Lawrence and Tim Gilbertson in the Ruataniwha Ward, and Amiria Nepe Apatu, currently leads the Rautahi (Māori) Ward, ahead of Te Ata Kura Huata.

The progress results also show that the district has voted to remove the Māori Ward after this triennium.