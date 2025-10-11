“Congratulations to Will and the new council. The organisation and I are looking forward to working alongside the new council team to continue to deliver on the ambitions of the community in the new triennium,” Chief Executive Doug Tate said.
“Thank you also to everyone that stood, voted or supported people to vote or stand in the 2025 Local Government Elections.
“To Alex – nga mihi nui ki a koe - thank you. Thank you for the countless hours of life away from family and friends, working to progress Tamatea – Central Hawke’s Bay”.
Preliminary results are due from Electionz by Sunday when all ordinary votes will have been processed and counted. Official results, including Special Votes, will be announced on Thursday October 16.
As of Friday afternoon, 46.66% from a roll of 10,878 had returned papers in Central Hawke’s Bay, the highest percentage in the region, and up on 43.89% in 2022.