The new District Plan aims for a balance between sustainable economic development for the district with the need to protect natural resources, landscape and cultural heritage.

A milestone in the planning and development of the proposed Central Hawke’s Bay District Plan was reached last Thursday when Central Hawke’s Bay District Council adopted the decisions version of the plan.

This key strategic document, which outlines how the district can use, develop and subdivide land, represents six years of work by the council, mana whenua, key stakeholders and the Central Hawke’s Bay community.

“Thanks to considered feedback, advice and submissions from our community over six years, our District Plan now proudly reflects our shared values and aspirations,” says Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker.

“This is a blueprint for our district’s future, and therefore one of the most important documents a council produces.

“The 2003 plan was very much of its time – benefitting development, but often at the cost of natural resources. In 2023, our revitalised District Plan takes our role as guardians of our environment far more seriously.”

Doug Tate, Central Hawke’s Bay District Council chief executive, says the new plan realises the vision of the community that Project Thrive captured.

“This District Plan strikes the right balance between sustainable economic development for the district with the need to protect our natural resources, landscape and cultural heritage for future generations.

“Importantly, it embodies a new approach to acknowledging and protecting the lands and treasures of our mana whenua and supporting their aspirations in development of papakāinga. This approach will continue to grow and evolve as our partnership in the ‘Tamatea Way’ develops.”

Tate says the plan now sets out rules to ensure that development within Central Hawke’s Bay is sustainable, using existing urban footprints, optimising infrastructure, and encouraging ecological approaches to water and land.

Submitters involved in the process will have 30 working days to appeal the decisions to the Environment Court and need to lodge any appeal before July 7.

The proposed District Plan now has legal effect but will become fully operative only once all appeals have been resolved. More information, including the panel’s recommendations and the decisions version of the proposed District Plan, can be found on the council’s website.



