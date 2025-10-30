Nora was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, where she underwent surgery and remains there for recovery.

Her husband, Fidel Russ, 85, has been travelling daily from their Waipawa house to Hastings to be by her side.

But on Sunday night, as he stayed overnight, their car, parked in the hospital carpark, was vandalised.

“When he got to the car, the door handle was completely broken, and the plastic and metal inside were destroyed,” Mauricio said.

“They broke into the car, took the key sensor, threw it on the floor, and broke the plastic casing.

“The steering was locked, and when the towing company came to pick up the car, they had to use a screwdriver to move the gears.

“I think the only thing that stopped them from stealing it was that the car was manual ... they don’t know how to drive manuals these days.”

Mauricio said his father was “extremely upset”.

“He’s even scared now to come in and leave the car there at night,” Mauricio said.

“At his age, we know how he feels ... They have a newer car at home, the one my mother drives. This was his work car, and now he’s in a situation where he doesn’t want to leave it parked there overnight. He’s just very apprehensive.”

Mauricio said hospital security was contacted to review CCTV footage, which he hopes may help police investigate.

Their insurer has since arranged towing and repairs.

“We’re just trying to look after Mum and Dad and keep them calm, but it’s been a stressful week.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed they received a report on Monday from someone alleging their vehicle had been damaged overnight Sunday “from what appeared to be an attempted break-in”.

Police were making inquiries, the spokeswoman said.

Hawke’s Bay Hospital group director of operations David Warrington said Health NZ took the safety and security of people’s property and vehicles very seriously.

“As in any public space, there are unfortunately acts of theft and/or vandalism from time to time. We take precautions in our carparks, such as CCTV and security patrols, and we also have an excellent relationship with local police,” Warrington said.

“We encourage everyone coming onto our grounds to take the security measures they would in any public parking area, including making sure their vehicle is locked and that any valuable items are not left in view.”