But it will come at a different cost.

The council’s chief executive, Doug Tate, said the aim was to create more affordable Three Waters rates.

“However, it has the potential to create the opposite and erode the positive progress we’ve made in addressing historic under-investment in our water assets,” Tate said.

Mayor Alex Walker said there were benefits and risks to the decisions facing the council.

“But we’re stepping up and providing a pragmatic option.

“What is important to me is that it’s not about remodelling everything that is in the regional plan because we know we need $201m worth of investment to set this community up for success.”

She said even though there was a bit of frustration that they might be downgrading aspirations, they were still providing options.

“What we are doing has turned out to be astute. We are headed in a good direction.”

She thanked her team, saying local government was often criticised for not being able to move, but “Central Hawke’s Bay had done just that”.

The approach to reduce the district’s Three Waters programme would be further developed by officers before being presented to council for endorsement at its August 21 finance, infrastructure and performance committee meeting.

The current water investment plan was developed for the 2021 Long-Term Plan as a short-term “bubble of catch-up”.

