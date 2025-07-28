Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Central Hawke’s Bay Council considers halving $201m water plan amid rates concerns

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

With CHB rates forecast to double by 2034 under modelling completed to comply with the Government’s Local Water Done Well framework, the council is considering halving $201m of essential work on its water infrastructure.

With CHB rates forecast to double by 2034 under modelling completed to comply with the Government’s Local Water Done Well framework, the council is considering halving $201m of essential work on its water infrastructure.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council is considering halving $201 million of essential water infrastructure work as a trade-off for more affordable rates.

Water rates were forecast to double by 2034 under modelling to comply with the Government’s Local Water Done Well.

However, residents voiced their outrage and concern over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save