Jaine Hansen painted this “Tree of Inclusivity” in Waipukurau and describes the work as a Rainbow take on the tree of life. “The tree of life symbolises one’s individuality, as all trees are unique, using the six traditional Pride flag colours that reflect the diversity of the community and the spectrum of sexuality and gender.”

The Chorus Cabinet Art programme is back in Central Hawke’s Bay and it’s time for artists to get designing.

Three cabinets have been chosen for beautification and Central Hawke’s Bay artists are encouraged to submit designs before the deadline of August 31.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker says she is excited to know Central Hawke’s Bay is getting more Chorus cabinet art murals in its streetscape.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our local artists to showcase their talents, and to design something that truly reflects the exciting place they live, work and play.

“Getting locals involved in the process is such a positive and fun initiative and gives them a chance to tell the unique story of Central Hawke’s Bay at a community level.”

Chorus community relations manager Jo Seddon says that it makes sense to partner with local councils, as they have the same goal in mind to discourage graffiti vandalism.

“It is great to work with local councils when it comes to choosing cabinets and designs as they know what their community needs,” she said.

“Central Hawke’s Bay Council has three cabinets in need of beautification this year we’re really looking forward to seeing what local artists have in mind.”

Waipukurau artist Emma Harker chose “At the rock pools” for her mural in Central Hawke's Bay and says it also celebrates the beauty of local beaches. “We are spoilt for choice with the beaches in this area and I wanted to create a brightly coloured and fun design depicting something we all love about them.”

The cabinet art initiative began in 2010 with a test pilot in Auckland to try to reduce the amount of vandalism to telecommunications cabinets. It proved successful and was extended throughout the country, with on average 170 murals added each year.

The programme is proving invaluable as a way to discourage anti-social behaviour.

Seddon says: “You may paint for a living or as a hobby, whatever your reason, we want to offer you the chance to use our cabinets as a canvas to showcase your work to your local community. You’ll be paid for the materials used and a contribution for your time.

“Art cabinets provide a great entry point to display your creative skills to the public. With each artwork staying in place for several years, the artworks typically get viewed by thousands of pedestrians, cyclists and road-users during their lifetime.”

The cabinet art programme is no labour of love, with artists paid anywhere from $600 to $1700 depending on the size of the cabinet and there are no limits as to how many cabinets an artist, once approved, can choose to do too.

Submissions are open until August 31 and the winning design for each cabinet will be chosen from entries received. Information can be found on Chorus’ dedicated webpage: https://www.chorus.co.nz/community/cabinet-art-programme

Existing murals can be seen here: https://www.chorus.co.nz/blog/cabinet-art-gallery/