A community celebration at a Waipawa park brought out a crowd keen to put aside the trauma of Cyclone Gabrielle, at least for an afternoon.
The Centralines Community Celebration on May 25 was a free family event that included food and drink, music, entertainment and games. It was a showing of community spirit from a region still struggling with the effects of flooding - stripping and rebuilding homes, housing the evacuated and rebuilding roads, farms and lives.
Organisers said: “CHB has had a tough month, but we’ve pulled together as a community, and even though there is still work to be done, we thought it was a good time to get together and celebrate our amazing district.”
With sponsorship from Centralines, I Am Hope, Creative Communities CHB, Central Fm, the Corn Maze and The Toy Library, supported by Lulu and Max, The Naturopaths, Fenz Services, Hato Hone St John, CHB Parenting Support Services and a face painter who had a queue all afternoon, the crowd enjoyed music from the HB Jazz Club, The Monotones and entertainment from Ascende Group.