A relaxed audience enjoyed the sunshine and chilled to the sounds of the HB Jazz Club.

A community celebration at a Waipawa park brought out a crowd keen to put aside the trauma of Cyclone Gabrielle, at least for an afternoon.

Perfect weather brought out an appreciative and enthusiastic crowd.

The Centralines Community Celebration on May 25 was a free family event that included food and drink, music, entertainment and games. It was a showing of community spirit from a region still struggling with the effects of flooding - stripping and rebuilding homes, housing the evacuated and rebuilding roads, farms and lives.

Children queued excitedly for a session with a professional face painter. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

Organisers said: “CHB has had a tough month, but we’ve pulled together as a community, and even though there is still work to be done, we thought it was a good time to get together and celebrate our amazing district.”

It was hard to resist the lure of the huge bouncy castle...

The Ascende Group were a popular feature in the entertainment lineup. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

With sponsorship from Centralines, I Am Hope, Creative Communities CHB, Central Fm, the Corn Maze and The Toy Library, supported by Lulu and Max, The Naturopaths, Fenz Services, Hato Hone St John, CHB Parenting Support Services and a face painter who had a queue all afternoon, the crowd enjoyed music from the HB Jazz Club, The Monotones and entertainment from Ascende Group.