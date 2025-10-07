Advertisement
Central Hawke’s Bay: Tukituki-Tarewa swing bridge rebuild planned, community fundraising urged

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

Roy Fraser says community support is needed to rebuild the Tukituki-Tarewa swing bridge in Central Hawke's Bay.

Planning is under way to rebuild the Tukituki-Tarewa swing bridge in Central Hawke’s Bay with calls for the community to help to raise vital funds.

The 100m swing bridge was originally built by the community group Rotary River Pathway Trust, neighbouring the Gum Tree Mountain Bike Park.

When

