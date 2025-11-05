Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Central Hawke’s Bay: Blackhead Beach pāua bust - man throws his catch into the sea as police inspect it

Michaela Gower
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Police stopped the man inside the marine reserve near Blackhead Beach.

Police stopped the man inside the marine reserve near Blackhead Beach.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Central Hawke’s Bay after throwing his haul of pāua into the sea when police officers went to inspect it.

Police had stopped a vehicle within the marine reserve at Blackhead Beach about 11.55am on Tuesday as part of a routine compliance check

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save