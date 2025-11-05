Central Hawke’s Bay: Blackhead Beach pāua bust - man throws his catch into the sea as police inspect it

Police stopped the man inside the marine reserve near Blackhead Beach.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Central Hawke’s Bay after throwing his haul of pāua into the sea when police officers went to inspect it.

Police had stopped a vehicle within the marine reserve at Blackhead Beach about 11.55am on Tuesday as part of a routine compliance check under the Fisheries Act.

Fisheries New Zealand district manager of fisheries compliance Mike Sutton said as police were inspecting the catch of the man, he ran off and dumped the pāua into the ocean.

“We seized the person’s vehicle and they will likely face charges under the Fisheries Act, once we’ve established how much pāua was taken.”

A police spokesman said the man was arrested at the scene for obstruction.