They then did a search of the vehicle and found a pistol and ammunition, which he is set to face charges in court over.
“Charges relating to the fisheries matter have been referred to the Ministry for Primary Industries [MPI],” the spokesman said.
It is not the first time Blackhead Beach has been at the centre of alleged fisheries breaches.
Two Hawke’s Bay men faced charges under the Fisheries Act after being caught with 353 mostly undersized pāua off Farm Rd near Blackhead Beach in December 2024.
According to MPI’s website, the daily catch limit and minimum size limits for pāua can vary from place to place.
In Hawke’s Bay, there is a daily limit of five per fisher with a minimum size 125mm.
