The story follows the story of main character, Emerald, known as Emma, as she works as a land girl during the 1940s.
“When there weren’t enough volunteers to work on the farms to keep them running, young girls were conscripted to work on farms — they had no choice.”
The story follows the 19-year-old’s transition from urban life in Napier with her widowed mother to rural life in Waipukurau.
“It’s about her feeling nervous and apprehensive, never having left home before, and there is all that emotional stuff going on, but also she is having to learn things that were totally unfamiliar to her — and some of it’s not very nice.”
Alongside the protagonist’s work on the land, the story also follows her concerns for her sweetheart on the frontline.
“It brings out all the stress and strain of trying to support her sweetheart, he is dealing with all sorts of horrible things, and also keeping herself on track.”
She said the women and girls were not issued defence service numbers, which meant they didn’t attest to serve their country like the uniformed women, hence the lack of recognition.
Taylor worked to bring their experiences to life through her character and said she didn’t realise the extent of their contribution to food exports.
“I want their story known because they contributed hugely to keeping the farms running, keeping food production up and not just to New Zealand.”
Taylor said one of the more interesting aspects of writing the book was learning about the farming methods used at the time.