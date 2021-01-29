Centenarian living independently in Havelock North

Elsie celebrating her 100th birthday. Photo / Supplied

Living independently in her retirement village villa at age 100, Elsie Leipst has lived a life filled with extensive travel and a rewarding career.

Elsie Leipst became a resident at JH Mason Retirement Village Havelock North 41 years ago and still lives independently in her own villa, even cooking her own meals.

She says people are happy that she lives independently and she receives support services and a number of visitors.

She was born January 12, 1921, to an English mother and Danish father when George V was the head of state and William Massey was the Prime Minister.

The first scheduled airmail service in New Zealand commenced two weeks after Elsie was born, and the first radio broadcast in New Zealand was made 10 months later.

After the Napier earthquake she remembers her family had to live in a tent on the front section for five months.

She also suffered from nephritis as a child.

"My parents were told not to expect to take me home from hospital; there was no cure for the condition in those days."

But her life was saved by regular blood transfusions, an experimental treatment at the time.

When she spent four and a half months in Napier Hospital, she used to follow the nurses around and help, inspiring her 41-year nursing career.

After what she says was a lot of sacrifice, training and commitment she graduated and did further training in midwifery and Plunket care.

Her career took her around the world working abroad for nine years and nursing in 10 different countries.

She also assisted with the delivery of her godson who she keeps in close contact with.

She celebrated her birthday with 81 friends enjoying a high tea at the Havelock North Community Centre on Friday, January 22, and was overwhelmed with the number of people that attended.

As a royalist, she said she was "very proud and excited" to receive her birthday card from the Queen.

As for the secret to her long life, she is "a great believer in the power of milk" and keeping active.

She recommends moving during the day for at least half an hour and drinking two pints of milk a week.

"When you've nursed as long as I have, you know how to keep going."