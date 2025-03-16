The sick Salvin's albatross was found in Mahia around the New Year Period and eventually released off Napier. Video / Hawke's Bay Coastguard

A boat capsized several kilometres off Hawke’s Bay, leaving five crew in the water, some without lifejackets.

The boat capsized so quickly that an emergency beacon couldn’t be activated, or a mayday call made.

The crew were uninjured, thanks to a 111 call made from a cellphone in a waterproof bag.

A boat several kilometres off the Hawke’s Bay coast capsized so quickly the crew had no time to put a mayday call out or activate an emergency beacon.

Fortunately, one of the crew had a cellphone in a waterproof bag.

“They were able to get a 111 call out, showing the value of having multiple means of communication,” Coastguard Hawke’s Bay skipper Henry van Tuel said.

The Coastguard members were having a first aid refresher course on Saturday when the call came in.