The bill is the brainchild of Tukituki MP and mother of four Catherine Wedd, who said it was critical mothers have the help they need and no one should be pressured to leave hospital or a birthing unit before they are ready.

Wedd shared her own traumatic birth story after her member’s bill was pulled from the ballot in 2024.

Catherine Wedd, Tukituki MP, says the first three days after birth are critical for mothers and their babies. Photo / Warren Buckland

Wedd said during the birth she was overwhelmed, emotional and trying to process everything that had happened, then felt pushed to leave the hospital early.

“I want women to be making informed choices about postnatal care, and the first three days are critical to ensure that mothers form a loving attachment with their newborn baby,” she said.

“There is so much to navigate after having a baby, from breastfeeding and bathing to sleeping. It can all be quite overwhelming, so it’s critical that mothers have the support they need.

“This bill is about providing more support and protection for mothers across New Zealand and I am thrilled it’s progressing.”

The select committee report into the bill said the 175 beds needed to manage the increased demand for inpatient care could cost between $31.9 million and $38.3m (assuming 100% demand), while the capital cost to add capacity to the network would be more than $100m.

Chairwoman of the New Zealand College of Midwives in Hawke’s Bay and lead maternity carer Linley Taylor said the bill is a needed “great initiative”.

“But it is a cart before the horse situation,” she said.

“This bill in legislation, without infrastructure improvements for capacity and increased staffing, is setting women up with expectations that will not be able to be fulfilled in their most vulnerable period.”

Taylor questioned how Health NZ will accommodate the new three-day stay expectation from patients when staffing levels remain stretched, “despite what some politicians say”.

“Staff are very stretched and beds are limited,” she said.

“In September, Hawke’s Bay Hospital maternity had a 50% caesarean section rate, which is an outrageous statistic, and the flow-on effect of that means women recovering are usually staying three days postnatal, which puts more pressure on the core staff and bed numbers – meaning the primary care women are less likely to be able to stay.

“If all were entitled to three days postnatal stay then I can’t see how there could be equitable access.”

